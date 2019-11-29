Analyst Reveals Crazy Stat About Raiders’ Rodney Hudson

Throughout all the inconsistency the Oakland Raiders have faced over the last several years, there has been one constant: Rodney Hudson. Since the team signed him away from the Kansas City Chiefs, he’s been one of the best centers in all of football. The Raiders made him the highest-paid center in football when they first signed him and they did it again with his recent contract extension.

The team’s success in 2019 has a lot to do with the offensive line. Though all five linemen have done their part, there’s no doubt that Hudson is the leader of the group. Pro Football Focus revealed a crazy stat about the pro bowl center:

Only one offensive lineman hasn’t allowed a single quarterback pressure in the past five weeks. And perhaps it’s no surprise that Rodney Hudson is that lineman, putting together yet another stellar season. Hudson currently owns an 87.4 pass-blocking grade, which would make it his ninth straight season of an 80.0-plus mark in the facet if he continues to play at a high level.

Not only has Hudson not allowed a sack in five weeks, but he also hasn’t given up a single quarterback pressure. This shouldn’t be all too surprising for people who are familiar with the center, but it becomes surprising given the fact that he’s been banged up.

Rodney Hudson Has Been Playing Through Injury

Hudson suffered an injury in Week 7 against the Houston Texans that caused him to miss the following game versus the Detroit Lions. He only missed one game, but he’s been listed on the injury report ever since. He’s had an ailing ankle. However, it doesn’t seem to be affecting his play very much. Considering he played through a kidney stone before, it shouldn’t be all that surprising. During his injury phase, he hasn’t given up a single quarterback pressure. Hudson was already known as one of the toughest players in the NFL and this season has proven it even further.

Follow the Heavy Oakland Raiders page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

How Many Sacks Has Hudson Allowed Since Joining Raiders?

VideoVideo related to analyst reveals crazy stat about raiders’ rodney hudson 2019-11-29T13:49:39-05:00

Though he doesn’t get as much recognition as other centers in the NFL, Hudson is arguably the best pass protector at the position. Since he joined the team, he’s given up 1.25 sacks. That’s 1.25 sacks over five seasons. Jason Kelce with the Philadelphia Eagles is considered the gold standard among NFL centers and he’s given up 5.5 sacks since 2015. Hudson isn’t the run-blocker that Kelce is, but there’s no denying who the better pass protector is.

Hudson has never made an All-Pro team, but that could change this season. He’s been to the pro bowl and it seems like he should be a lock this season. He’s been the leader of one of the most impressive offensive lines in the NFL and he should get recognition for that. Fortunately for the Raiders, they have the center locked up for the next few years.

READ NEXT: Raiders’ Derek Carr Throws Shade at Jack Del Rio, Former Coach Responds

