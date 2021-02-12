Insider Reveals Key Raiders-Russell Wilson Connection

Based on the latest rumors, it sounds like Derek Carr will be the quarterback for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021. He certainly earned the job as he was a top-10 quarterback last season. However, that doesn’t mean things can’t change.

As wild as it seems, Russell Wilson could want out of Seattle. He recently spoke out about how he’s tired of getting hit. The Seahawks have never shown much of a commitment to fixing their offensive line so maybe it’s time for the two sides to move on. It’s unlikely that Wilson actually gets moved but there might be one team that is a perfect fit for him. According to CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora, Jon Gruden and Wilson have a good relationship with each other and the Raiders could utilize his talents much better than Pete Carroll has:

Also keep in mind that Wilson and Gruden really hit it off during the pre-draft process, when the coach was doing his QB specials for ESPN, and have kept up a mutual admiration since, I’m told. Wilson has never played for an offensive-minded head coach, a true quarterback guy. Gruden is the polar opposite of Pete Carroll in many ways, and the answer to achieving maximum offensive potential in Vegas ain’t “Run the ball more!” the way it has long been in Seattle.

Gruden was very high on Wilson when he was coming out of college, which was obviously one of his better takes. Carr is a very good quarterback but Wilson is arguably top two or three in the league. It’s something the Raiders would have to at least consider if he becomes available.

It Would Be Unwise for Seahawks to Trade Wilson

Maybe more so than any other quarterback in the NFL, having Wilson on your team gives you a chance to win any game. He’s a dynamic playmaker with his feet and his arm. That’s why the Seahawks probably aren’t going to trade him.

As of right now, Seattle doesn’t have a great defense, and DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett are their only consistent playmakers on offense outside of Wilson. If you take their quarterback away, it’s hard to see this team even making the playoffs, especially considering how stacked the NFC West is. What is likely to happen is that the Seahawks give in to whatever demands Wilson has just to keep him happy.

Wilson Would Light up NFL With Raiders

Wilson is already one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. Now imagine him with Darren Waller, Josh Jacobs, a stout offensive line, an emerging Henry Ruggs and a coach who would definitely let him cook. He’d absolutely light up the NFL and the Raiders would have to be in the Super Bowl conversation.

None of this is a knock on Carr, who is a talented quarterback. Players like Wilson are almost never available. If there’s even a slim chance that the Raiders could trade for him, they have to at least have the conversation.

