Raiders Linked to Big-Name RB as Possible Josh Jacobs Replacement

For the first time in his career, running back Josh Jacobs is going to have a chance to test free agency. The Las Vegas Raiders decided against using the franchise tag on him but that doesn’t mean he won’t be back.

The Raiders could still re-sign Jacobs but now they’ve opened themselves up to any of the other 31 teams giving him a better offer. If the team doesn’t re-sign Jacobs, there’s another big-name running back getting linked to Las Vegas. According to New York Daily News’ Pat Leonard, the Raiders are among the teams who could be interested in New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley.

“Sources view the Baltimore Ravens, Las Vegas Raiders, Chicago Bears, New England Patriots, Houston Texans and Philadelphia Eagles as some primary potential suitors who have the resources, need and interest to possibly sign Saquon Barkley,” Leonard wrote in a March 5 column.

Similar to Jacobs, Barkley played last season on the franchise tag but is now going to be able to test free agency. He’s only 27 and is a two-time Pro Bowler. There will be a lot of interest in him if the Giants don’t retain him. However, it’s difficult to see why the Raiders would pursue him.

Why Would Las Vegas Raiders Sign Saquon Barkley Over Josh Jacobs?

Josh Jacobs and Saquon Barkley are likely to receive similar contracts this offseason. Both are young former first-round picks who have been to multiple Pro Bowls. Barkley’s a bit better in the passing game while Jacobs is a better pure rusher.

That’s exactly why it wouldn’t make much sense for the Raiders to pursue Barkley. They already know Jacobs and know what he brings to the team. He’s been a team captain and has played through injuries. He also has expressed that he wants to be back.

It’s hard to see a scenario where Barkley would be significantly cheaper than Jacobs. Why would the Raiders pay $10+ million a year for Barkley but not for Jacobs? They almost certainly wouldn’t. Now, if Jacobs decides that he wants to play for a team like the Dallas Cowboys and doesn’t show interest in staying in Las Vegas, then it would make sense for the team to add Barkley. Other than that, Jacobs is likely the only running back the Raiders would spend money on.

Josh Jacobs Expected to Take Shorter Contract

This isn’t a great year for Josh Jacobs to hit free agency. There are just a lot of great options available, including Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry. Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report projects Jacobs to take a shorter two-year deal worth $19.5 million so he can hit free agency again while he’s still in his prime.

“Spotrac gives Jacobs a projected market value of $10.6 million annually,” Know wrote in a March 4 column. “That may be a bit high, however, given Jacobs’ 2023 performance and quad injury, plus a deep free-agent RB class—headlined by Jacobs, Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry.

“The prediction here is that Jacobs takes a shorter deal to reestablish his value and hit the market again before the age of 30.”

This contract structure would make a lot of sense for the Raiders as they wouldn’t have to commit much money to Jacobs for a long time.