Sean Payton Tries to Get Pro Bowler to Leave Raiders

With Josh Jacobs headed for free agency, the Pro Bowl running back has been making the rounds in the media. His star power has been on the rise after an incredible 2022 season that saw him lead the NFL with 1,653 rushing yards. The Las Vegas Raiders appeared ready to move on from him before the season but now he’s their highest-priority free agent.

Jacobs has stated that he’d like to stay with the Raiders and reach a long-term deal but he’s likely to test free agency if the team doesn’t use the franchise tag on him. If he is able to test the market, there will be a lot of interest in him. New Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton has to figure out how to fix a team that went 5-12 last season. He appeared on the “Up & Adams” show alongside Jacobs and wasn’t subtle about his love for the running back and desire to see him leave the Raiders.

“He was outstanding this year,” Payton said of Jacobs. “A downhill, physical runner. For a team that wasn’t necessarily always having success, he was always consistently playing well. I’m glad he’s a free agent. I encourage everyone to look at him, get him out of the [AFC] West.

“Maybe we look at him.”

The NFL does have anti-tampering rules so it’s possible that Payton will receive some sort of punishment for these comments.

Josh Jacobs joins the show and @SeanPayton gives him high praise: “He was always consistently playing well and so I’m glad he’s a free agent, I encourage everyone to look at him… maybe we look at him” 👀 📺: @FanDuelTV | @heykayadams | @markingramII | @iAM_JoshJacobs pic.twitter.com/c9WYz0ZKmv — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) February 9, 2023

Jacobs Willing to Play on Franchise Tag

If the Raiders had picked up Jacobs’ fifth-year contract option before the season, they wouldn’t have to worry about paying right now. It was a miscalculation by the team to not give him a fifth year and not they’re going to have to pay. The team could fall back on the franchise tag and kick the can down the road but that could lead to some drama.

Jacobs has suggested that he wouldn’t be thrilled if the Raiders put the franchise tag on it but he added some clarity to that sentiment. He said that he’s more willing to play under the franchise tag if it allows the team to load up on talent but he did issue a warning to Las Vegas.

“If you want me to come back as the hero, you better pay me like a hero,” Jacobs told Pro Football Talk.

Raiders RB Josh Jacobs told us he’d be ok to play on the franchise tag but only if the team loaded up at all other positions and added players around him. But “If you want me to come back as the hero, you better pay me like a hero.” pic.twitter.com/AWx0PJE7LF — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) February 9, 2023

Jacobs Is Even Willing to Take Less Money

Though Jacobs doesn’t want to play on a franchise tag, he doesn’t appear to be asking for much. He’s even suggested that he’d take less money to stay in Las Vegas if the Raiders add a great quarterback.

“If we get the right pieces,” Jacobs said on “The Jim Rome Show.” “You know, obviously we got a quarterback situation right now, we got some guys that we need on defense and some guys up front, things like that, if we get the right situation, I wouldn’t mind coming back for less or anything like that. But it’s just gotta make sense.”

Jacobs is willing to be flexible with the Raiders, which will certainly help them retain him. However, he wants to win. The team will have to prove to him that they are doing everything they can to build a winner next year.