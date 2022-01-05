Raiders DL Claps Back at Ex-Charger Shawn Merriman After Throwing Shade

The NFL regular season is set to end with a bang as the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers battle for a playoff spot. While there are some scenarios where both teams can get into the playoffs without winning the game, the easiest path for both would be a win. The longtime AFC West rivals have had some intense battles over the years and this will be one of the most memorable.

Former Chargers linebacker Shawn Merriman had played against the Raiders in a number of intense matchups and it’s safe to say who he’s rooting for. Ahead of Sunday’s game, the former Pro Bowler took a shot at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas by comparing it to a Roomba Robotic Vacuum.

Not wanting to let Merriman call out his team unchecked, Raiders defensive lineman Gerald McCoy clapped back at the former Charger.

And it clean up everything in its way……….. 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Gerald McCoy (@Geraldini93) January 4, 2022

Merriman was a good sport and simply laughed at McCoy’s quip.

😂😂😂 — Shawne Merriman (@shawnemerriman) January 4, 2022

Merriman has trolled the Raiders fan base many times in the past but he’s usually a good sport about it. However, the two teams still don’t have any love for each other, especially not right now.

Can Raiders Pull off Another Upset?

Heading into Sunday’s game, there’s no doubt that the Chargers have the more talented roster. They have Pro Bowl-level players at every level. Quarterback Justin Herbert looks like a future superstar and he’s got plenty of weapons to play with.

However, that doesn’t mean the Raiders can’t win. The Chargers have been wildly inconsistent this season. They’ve beaten up on a lot of the NFL’s average and bad teams but only recently got blown out by a four-win Houston Texans team. Obviously, the Chargers beat the Raiders earlier in the season, and that was before all the drama for the team began popping up. It’s hard to know if this current Raiders team is actually better. They’ll be playing at home this time and have all the motivation in the world to pull off the win. While the Chargers will be favored, it’s impossible to count out the Raiders.

Raiders Should Have a Serious Home-Field Advantage

There’s no doubt the Raiders are happy to be in Las Vegas. Allegiant Stadium is impressive and the city will be hosting the Pro Bowl, Super Bowl and NFL Draft in the near future. However, the biggest problem for the Raiders has been that Las Vegas is a destination for fans all over the country.

Many homes games have been packed with fans from opposing teams. That has led to the Raiders not having much of a home-field advantage in a lot of games. Luckily, the Chargers don’t have a home-field advantage when they’re in Los Angeles so the Raiders don’t have anything to worry about this week. Allegiant Stadium is going to be a packed house with almost all Raiders fans in attendance. It should be the most exciting scene yet for the team since moving to the city.

