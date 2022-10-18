Raiders Sign Ex-Chargers Starting CB as Hobbs Replacement, Cut Rookie

Not a lot has gone right for the Las Vegas Raiders this season and things only got worse when they announced that they’d placed cornerback Nate Hobbs on the Injured Reserve. He’s been their best cornerback this season and losing him makes a questionable secondary much more concerning. The team could look for a more notable replacement but in the meantime, they’ve found a veteran who could possibly fill in.

The Raiders announced that they’ve signed cornerback Tevaughn Campbell to the practice squad.

We have placed CB Nate Hobbs on the Reserve/Injured List. Additionally, we have signed CB Tevaughn Campbell to the practice squad and released CB Bryce Cosby » https://t.co/liXpZzihRq pic.twitter.com/v9qW4Zpccx — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) October 17, 2022

Campbell started his career in the Canadian Football League and spent four years there before getting a chance with the New York Jets. He didn’t see the field until he signed with the Los Angeles Chargers and made his debut in 2020. He played the last two seasons with the team and started in 11 games for Los Angeles. He has just one interception over his career so far.

Campbell only has two years playing in the NFL but is 29 so he’s a football veteran. He won’t be able to replace what Hobbs brings to the team but the Raiders can feel comfortable putting him on the field. To make room for Campbell, the team released rookie cornerback Bryce Crosby.

Raiders Need Other CBs to Step Up

The Raiders were linked to a number of big-name cornerbacks this offseason but didn’t sign any. The most notable addition the team made to the group was trading for Rock Ya-Sin. Hobbs’ emergence this year as a cornerback who can also play on the outside helped the team a lot but he’s gone now. That’s not to mention Anthony Averett, who has been on the Injured Reserve since after Week 1.

The team’s top cornerbacks are likely Ya-Sin and Amik Robertson. Both players have played well this season with Pro Football Focus grades of over 65.0. However, they will now be asked to do more with Hobbs out. Ya-Sin will be a free agent after the season and this is his time to earn some money. The former second-round pick has been solid in his career but not elite. If he hopes to get a big contract this offseason, he’ll need to really step up while Hobbs is out.

Patrick Graham Talks Hobbs Injury

The Raiders coaching staff clearly had a lot of faith in Hobbs this season and have asked him to do a lot. He almost exclusively played in the slot last season but the team has played a lot more on the outside. He’s acquitted himself well despite the position change. Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham has had a tough time getting his defense over the hump this season and Hobbs being out will only make things harder. He had a chance to talk about the injury to the cornerback.

“Any time a player gets set back because of injuries, especially in Nate’s caliber, it’s always next man up,” Graham said Tuesday. “It’s the biggest thing. It’s a collision sport. Injuries are going to occur. … You just hope he’s doing what he needs to do to get better and we get him back as soon as possible. It’s always next man up. Nobody is going to feel sorry for us.”