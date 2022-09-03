Raiders Bring Back Former Reggie McKenzie Draft Steal for Workout

The Las Vegas Raiders are gearing up for a pivotal season and the roster is set at 53. However, the roster will continue to evolve in the coming weeks as the new coaching staff gets a feel for all the players. The defense looked good in training camp and preseason but there are still some question marks, especially in the secondary.

The Raiders betting on potential with Rock Ya-Sin, Anthony Averett, Nate Hobbs, Amik Robertson and Sam Webb. That could end up being a recipe for success or disaster. While the team is confident in the young players, they may want to stash a veteran or two on the practice squad. Las Vegas brought in defensive back T.J. Carrie for a workout, per the wire.

The Raiders tried out veteran LBs Alec Ogletree and Reggie Ragland, who both played for DC Patrick Graham last season. They also tried out DBs TJ Carrie and Jarren Williams. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 2, 2022

Raiders fans will be very familiar with Carrie’s name as he was originally drafted by former general manager Reggie McKenzie in the seventh round of the 2014 draft. That was the same draft that brought the team Khalil Mack and Derek Carr. Carrie has put together a respectable career in spite of his draft status. He’s played in 118 games over eight seasons, starting 54 of them. He spent the last two seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, which has had a solid defense. He’s a versatile veteran who can play on the inside and outside. He’d be a good player to have on the practice squad.

Raiders Also Workout Former Alabama Star

Carrie wasn’t the only notable player the Raiders brought in for a workout. The team also tried out linebacker Reggie Ragland. The former Alabama star and SEC Defensive Player of the Year came into the NFL as a second-round pick of the Buffalo Bills but only lasted a season there before getting traded to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Most recently, Ragland was a member of the New York Giants under new Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. He started nine games last season and played in all 17. He should have a good understanding of the defense and would provide solid depth. The Raiders are really young at linebacker outside of Jayon Brown and Denzel Perryman. Bringing another veteran who understands the defense might be a good idea.

Another Former Giants LB Worked Out

The Raiders didn’t stop working out former Giants linebackers with Ragland. They also brought in Alec Ogletree. He’s a former first-round pick of the Los Angeles Rams and played under Graham during the 2020 season. He spent last year with the Chicago Bears but has remained a free agent this offseason.

Ogletree has been a good player for a long time and was named Second-Team All-Pro for the 2016 season. He’s started in 110 games in his career. He’d easily be the most experienced linebacker on the Raiders if they signed him and he’s familiar with the system. Adding Ogletree or Ragland would be a smart depth addition for the team.

