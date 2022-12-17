Pat McAfee Predicts Star QB to Land With Raiders: ‘The Writing Is on the Wall’

After Tom Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, the world could’ve assumed that was the last they’d hear about rumors connecting him to the Las Vegas Raiders. However, it didn’t take long for them to become a big talking point. The Raiders and Buccaneers are two of the NFL’s most disappointing teams this season and both could be headed for quarterback changes.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported this week that Derek Carr is likely on his way out unless he changes the team’s mind during the last four games of the season. Brady will be a free agent and things haven’t been going well in Tampa Bay. If he doesn’t retire, he’ll likely want a fresh start. The Raiders are a logical landing spot due to his connection to head coach Josh McDaniels. There’s also the fact that he was prepared to sign with the team in 2020 before Jon Gruden nixed the deal. While Brady’s future is still in flux, former NFL punter Pat McAfee believes that he’s going to be in Las Vegas by next season without question.

“Tom Brady’s about to be a free agent,” McAfee said on the “Pat McAfee Show.” “Tom Brady’s going to Las Vegas next year – is that what everybody’s just assuming? The dead cap for Derek Carr if he gets cut by the Las Vegas Raiders is $5 million.”

All of McAfee’s cohosts agreed that Brady to the Raiders is a strong possibility.

“I think the writing is on the wall,” McAfee said later of the future Hall of Famer landing in Las Vegas.

Is Brady Going to Retire?

The speculation about where Brady will play next season might all be pointless. He’s going to be 46 when the next season starts and has already retired once. Perhaps he finally sails off into the sunset after missing the playoffs for the first time since 2002 as a starting quarterback for more than one game. The Buccaneers can still sneak in this year but that’s highly unlikely. The Atheltic’s Mike Jones recently reported that it’s widely expected around the NFL for the quarterback to retire.

“Regardless of the outcome of Tampa Bay’s quest for another Lombardi Trophy, Brady’s future figures to rank among the most intriguing storylines of the offseason,” Jones wrote. “Most NFL insiders believe he will likely retire, but because Brady has not announced his intentions, they do acknowledge that anything remains possible.”

While nobody would fault Brady for retiring now, it’s fair to question if he’d be happy with retiring after such a disappointing season.

Jones Believes Brady Makes Sense in Las Vegas

The Raiders could be one situation that would be appealing enough for Brady to play for another year or two. The offense is stacked with elite weapons and he already knows the offense better than anybody. Later in Jones’ report, he outlined why the Raiders would be a good fit for the quarterback: