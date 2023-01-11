Raiders Will Land Legendary QB if He’s Interested: ‘The Odds Are 100%’

The Las Vegas Raiders have many holes to fill this offseason but none of them will matter if they can’t find a quarterback. Derek Carr won’t be back next season barring a miracle and the team can’t afford to downgrade at the position. While Carr was inconsistent this season, there aren’t 15 quarterbacks in the world who are objectively better at playing the position.

Taking a swing in the draft is possible with the Raiders having the No. 7 overall draft pick. Is head coach Josh McDaniels ready to put his career on the line for an unproven rookie? Perhaps, if he had a better first season in Las Vegas, but he needs to show improvement next season or owner Mark Davis may fire him. Luckily for McDaniels, the perfect quarterback to run his system will be available this offseason. Tom Brady has already been linked to the Raiders quite a bit in recent weeks. He’s likely to leave the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this offseason.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer recently reported that it is “a fact” that the Raiders are planning to pursue Brady. Breer’s colleague at Sports Illustrated and Raiders beat writer Hondo Carpenter also believes that the future Hall of Famer will be in Las Vegas next season if that’s what he wants.

“I will say this: If Tom Brady wants to be a Raider, the odds are 100 percent,” Carpenter wrote.

Is Mark Davis Pushing for Brady?

Mark Davis can’t be thrilled with how McDaniels’ first season in Las Vegas went down. The Raiders were in the playoffs last season but fell to 6-11 in 2022. The season included a record-setting five losses by a team that had a double-digit lead at halftime. Davis rolled with Carr for nine years but now that he’s finally getting a quarterback change, he could want the team to go for a big swing.

“Mark now wants to make a statement,” an NFL executive told Carpenter. “Right or wrong, his dad wanted to make statements and wasn’t against big name guys at the end of their career. Some worked out, and some didn’t, but there is a reason Brady is called the GOAT.”

There’s another interesting layer to the Raiders taking a look at Brady. According to Carpenter’s report, it’s a move that could buy McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler some time.

“I know that Dave Ziegler and Josh McDaniels like and respect Tom Brady,” an NFC general manager told Carpenter. “But the addition of Tom Brady buys them something no other quarterback option does. They have to win in 2023 to be back in 2024, and they can look at Mark Davis if Brady fails and tell him that he was the quarterback he wanted.”

Why Would Brady Want to Join Raiders?

Take a quick glance at the Raiders and it’s easy to see why Brady would be interested in going to Las Vegas. He’d get to play with Josh Jacobs, Davante Adams, Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller while getting to work in an offense that he’s won multiple Super Bowls in. However, things are never that simple. The Raiders’ defense is a mess and needs a complete rebuild. Brady has always had the luxury of playing with a great defense. Also, the relationship between McDaniels and the quarterback may be a bit more complicated behind the scenes.

That said, the Raiders have enough great pieces on offense to overcome an average defense. If the team can just get the defense to average, it would be more appealing to Brady. It’s going to be difficult to show him how they plan to do that though. There will be teams closer to winning a championship than the Raiders that need a quarterback. What it will come down to is how much Brady wants to spend his last years in Las Vegas. That could be appealing to a newly-single man who will be 46 before the season starts.