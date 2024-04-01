Raiders Trade Proposal Lands Projected $203 Million Star QB for 6 Draft Picks

The Raiders’ quarterback situation is hardly settled, yet it is in a promising and even exciting spot overall. There are two credible options on hand in veteran signee Gardner Minshew and incumbent second-year man Aidan O’Connell, and there is almost certainly another coming aboard in the upcoming NFL draft. The Raiders could trade up for Jayden Daniels, or they could see whether anyone falls to them at No. 13 (or 44 for that matter).

No matter which way things break, the Raiders will have far more depth, talent and upside at quarterback than they did entering the 2023 season.

But then, there’s the wildcard option. That involves a current veteran quarterback unexpectedly hitting the trade market, whether it’s a guy like Geno Smith or Kyler Murray, or the mainstay QB who is suddenly looking less and less like a long-term fit with his current team: Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys.

And though it is still a longshot as of now, the Cowboys’ situation is evolving. Prescott is in the final year of his deal and the team has made no effort to extend him. There are still some steps before a trade becomes imminent but if Prescott is put on the trade market, few teams would make more sense than the Raiders, a team that might be just one star quarterback away from being a true contender.

Raiders Would Get ‘Instant Credibility’ After Trade

That’s the thinking at USA Today’s Cowboys Wire site, where a proposed trade sees Prescott heading to Las Vegas in a deal that compares with the Lions-Rams QB swap in 2021.

The Raiders would get Prescott. The Cowboys would get back Aidan O’Connell, as well as the No. 13 pick in this year’s draft, the Raiders’ second-rounder (44th overall), and their fourth-rounder (112th).

They would then get the Raiders’ first- and third-round picks in 2025, as well as a 2026 second-rounder. That’s six picks, five of which are in the first three rounds.

The Cowboys get a chance to rebuild. The Raiders get a chance to contend. Of course, they’d have to pay Prescott—Spotrac projects him at $50.8 million per year, for a four-year deal worth $203 million.

As writer K.D. Drummond put it: “Antonio Pierce gets to convey his message to his team without having to go through the growing pains of a young QB. Instant credibility and a quarterback who makes them the biggest divisional threat to the dynasty-chasing Kansas City Chiefs.”

Dak Prescott Had MVP-Type Season in 2023

It’s certainly tempting. One of the issues with the Raiders’ current roster construction is that much of it is built to win now. The Raiders have a great 1-2 receiver combo, in Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers, as well as what should be one of the top defenses in the NFL. They need depth at running back and some help on the offensive line.

That’s fine, except that if the Raiders do acquire a young star quarterback, then the franchise will be operating on two separate timelines that might never mesh—a win-now roster led by a win-later quarterback.

Prescott, though, had an MVP-caliber campaign in 2023. He threw for 4,516 yards with 36 touchdowns and nine interceptions, and a quarterback rating of 105.9. The Cowboys went 12-5, and though they flopped (again) in the playoffs, a team with the defensive grit of the Raiders might be just what he needs to get over the postseason hump.

Prescott has a no -trade clause in his contract, and he likely wants to have another chance to finish what he’s started in Dallas. But, at the same time, he’d like to get paid and the Cowboys don’t appear so willing to do that. Surely, the Raiders would. Prescott could very well be the guy who makes the Raiders contenders again.