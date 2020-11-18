Chiefs, Travis Kelce Shade Raiders, Maxx Crosby Weighs In

The Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs already have plenty of reasons to not like each other but they just keep adding to the list. They’ve been rivals since the 60s and they’ve played each other well over 100 times. While Kansas City has dominated the rivalry as of late, the Raiders picked up a massive win against them earlier in the season. It was only their third win over the team since 2012.

The Chiefs will now get a chance to have their revenge this Sunday. After the Raiders’ recent win versus the team, they apparently took a “victory lap” around the stadium. That didn’t sit well with Kansas City as they’ve been bringing it up every chance they get. Pro Bowl tight end Travis Kelce talked about the recent loss to the Raiders and threw some shade in the process.

“A lot of people care about this game. Like it is their Super Bowl,” Kelce said on ESPN’s Speak For Yourself. “I’m not gonna say that on a pair. That’s how they acted by doing two laps around the stadium when they want it. Personally, I take pride in, in every single division game that we play knowing that the fans you know, it’s everything to get those division wins.

“On top of that it’s the goal if the goal is the first step in getting into the playoffs, winning the division, but you got to get excited week-in week-out. But especially in the division, you got to take care of this. This week against the Raiders.”

Maxx Crosby Addresses ‘Victory Lap’ Controversy

The whole “victory lap” thing has become a major talking point heading into the rematch. Jon Gruden talked about it and said it had to do with their bus driver. Defensive end Maxx Crosby said that a lot of the team wasn’t even in on the celebration.

“Nobody said anything like ‘yeah, we’re taking a victory lap’ blah blah blah,” Crosby said Tuesday on The Herd. “I just noticed we were driving around the stadium because we were just going in a big circle. So honestly, a lot of the guys had no idea … people are trying to make it bigger than it is.”

If many players weren’t even aware of what was happening, then this whole thing has been blown way out of proportion. The Chiefs are going to do what they can to motivate themselves against their rival.

Chiefs Twitter Account Takes Shot at Raiders

The Raiders shade didn’t stop with Kelce. The Chiefs’ Twitter account also took a shot at Las Vegas by saying they’ll let their “play do the talking.”

We'll let our play do the talking. pic.twitter.com/yb5wVqnVVR — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 17, 2020

Ironic that they’d have to come out and say it. Many people were quick to point out the hypocrisy of the tweet.

So after ripping off the #Raiders heads and crapping down their throats for how many years at Arrowhead, the Chiefs are upset because the Raiders actually enjoyed winning for once? Good teams don't need artificial means of getting pumped up. And the Chiefs are a good team. https://t.co/JE4NUXw8TV — Jerry McDonald (@Jerrymcd) November 18, 2020

Via Tweet, tho?!? — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) November 18, 2020

Fans were also quick to point out that the Chiefs pulled off a teamwide dancing routine after they beat a winless New York Jets team.

The Chiefs have every right to celebrate a win but it’s massively hypocritical to get mad about the Raiders taking a “victory lap.” Sunday’s game is about to get real chippy between the two rivals.

