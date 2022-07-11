Travis Kelce Causes Stir With Shade Aimed at Raiders Fans

The AFC West has been dominated by the Kansas City Chiefs for six straight seasons now. Andy Reid has built one of the most consistent squads in the NFL. However, that reign could be coming to an end. Tired of the Chiefs’ supremacy, the Las Vegas Raiders, Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers all made big roster moves this offseason in an attempt to unseat Kansas City.

While many are picking the Chargers or Broncos as the favorites to unseat the Chiefs, the Raiders can’t be slept on. They were the only other AFC West team to make the playoffs last season and added key players in Davante Adams and Chandler Jones. The Raiders and Chiefs rivalry has been heated for decades but it hasn’t been much of a rivalry as of late.

Las Vegas has lost seven of its last eight games versus Kansas City. Star tight end Travis Kelce attended the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship and was harassed by a Raiders fan during the 18th hole. Unfortunately for the fan, Kelce got the last laugh with some brutal shade.

“I tell Raiders fans all the time, I love them,” Kelce said, via Nevada News Group’s Carter Eckl. “I love seeing them because I know I’m getting a (win) and 200 yards.”

Raiders Need to Play Better Against Chiefs

Raiders fans won’t be thrilled with Kelce’s comments but it’s hard to argue with him. In 16 career games against the Raiders, the tight end has 87 catches for 1,226 yards and seven touchdowns. He’s only lost twice against the team in his career.

Las Vegas has proven to be able to beat the Chargers and the Broncos consistently but they need to beat the Chiefs if they hope to make a run. That’s no easy task as they always have a really strong squad. That said, Kansas City could be vulnerable this season due to the offseason trade of Tyreek Hill. He has been their best weapon for years but now he’s in Miami. If new head coach Josh McDaniels is the real deal, the Raiders may have finally closed the gap with the Chiefs.

Analyst Predicts Raiders to Win AFC West

Despite the Chiefs losing Hill, not many are ready to pick against them in the AFC West quite yet. Until proven otherwise, they are likely the favorites. However, there’s one notable analyst who is high on the Raiders. Rich Eisen actually believes that Las Vegas will win the division.

“Everybody’s talking about Kansas City because why not? It’s Patrick Mahomes,” Eisen said on the “Rich Eisen Show.” ” … Justin Herbert is atop many people’s MVP lists for the upcoming season. The (Chargers) added J.C. Jackson, they added one of the best players on defense of the last several years as well to add to Joey Bosa on that line. Khalil Mack is now going to be wearing powder blue here in Los Angeles.

“And then Denver. Denver got Russ [Russell Wilson]. Russ is going to cook in Denver. Denver was always that team of the last several years — they had so many great young offensive weapons, they just needed the quarterback. And they got Randy Gregory.

“Everybody keeps sleeping on the Las Vegas Raiders, except me. I’ll be fine with that. I’m not thinking they’re winning the Super Bowl, I’m saying they’re winning this division. Everybody, you keep sleeping on the Silver and Black. I’ll be fine with that.”

Yes, it's the kind of the *yawn* portion of the #NFL offseason calendar and also yes, @richeisen has the Top 5 Teams People Are Sleeping On heading into the 2022 season… see what we did there? pic.twitter.com/65InHssd2o — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) June 30, 2022

