Former 2nd-Round Pick Raiders Traded Gets Cut by New Team

The Las Vegas Raiders‘ 2020 draft class has been a talking point this week with former fourth-round pick John Simpson getting released. While that was one of the worst draft classes any team has ever put together, the team made some really bad picks throughout the entire Jon Gruden tenure. The 2019 draft was supposed to turn the franchise around as the team had three first-round picks and a high second-round pick.

If it wasn’t for the Raiders finding late-round gems in Maxx Crosby and Hunter Renfrow, it would’ve been an all-time bad draft class. This offseason, the team traded away cornerback Trayvon Mullen to the Arizona Cardinals, who was drafted in the second round in 2019. Injuries have kept Mullen limited this season and didn’t show Arizona much when he was healthy. If he had played two more games, the team would’ve had to give a sixth-round pick to the Raiders.

Instead of letting Mullen finish the season to see what they have in him, the Cardinals have released the cornerback, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. Due to them releasing Mullen now, the Raiders will be getting a seventh-round pick instead of a sixth-rounder.

#AZCardinals are waiving CB Trayvon Mullen, source says. He played 42 snaps last night, by far the most since the Cards got him from the #Raiders. This means the pick AZ sent to Vegas remains a 7th-rounder (would’ve jumped to a 6 if he played 2 more games). — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 13, 2022

Disappointing News for Mullen

There were times during his Raiders stint when Mullen looked like an above-average cornerback. It was a surprise when the team traded him in the offseason. He had a really good career at Clemson before heading into the NFL.

He’s got good size for a cornerback at 6-foot-2 and could still have potential to be a good player if he can just stay healthy. He’ll hit waivers and there could be a team out there that is willing to take a chance on him. There are certainly worse cornerbacks in the NFL than Mullen. The Cardinals may have kept him if a draft pick wasn’t at risk. Perhaps he lands on Arizona’s practice squad if nobody claims him.

Raiders Land DE in Todd McShay’s Mock Draft

When the Raiders started 2-7, there was speculation that the team could draft a quarterback if they end the year with a top-five pick. The team then went on a three-game winning streak which put them out of the running for a top quarterback. Unless the Raiders keep losing and some worse teams start winning, they’ll likely finish with a pick outside of the top five.

As of right now, Las Vegas sits at No. 8. ESPN’s Todd McShay sees the Raiders drafting Texas Tech defensive end Tyree Wilson:

I thought a little about quarterback — Derek Carr isn’t due any guaranteed money after this season — and offensive tackle, but only four teams have fewer sacks over the past two seasons than the Raiders (60). Chandler Jones and Clelin Ferrell have both been disappointing, and Ferrell is a free agent after this year. I just moved Wilson up to fourth in my rankings, and teaming him up with Maxx Crosby and Jones would spark this juiceless pass rush.

Jones has had a bad season but he’s played much better in recent weeks. If he finishes the season strong, the Raiders may be more inclined to use their top pick on a defensive tackle or cornerback as those are much bigger needs.