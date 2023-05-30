Raiders Urged to Make ‘Bold’ Trade for 23-Year-Old QB

When the Las Vegas Raiders decided to bench and eventually release Derek Carr, it appeared the plan was to go after Tom Brady. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer even reported that it was a “fact” that the team would pursue the future Hall of Famer. However, when Brady retired, the team decided to pivot Jimmy Garoppolo.

There was some pushback due to the quarterback’s injury history and that pushback may have been warranted. When Garoppolo was going to sign with the Raiders, team doctors found that he needed to have additional surgery on his foot, per The Athletic. Garoppolo is not participating in organized team activities and may not be ready until training camp. This has led to speculation that the Raiders need to add another quarterback as Brian Hoyer and Aidan O’Connell aren’t suitable starters if Garoppolo can’t play. Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report believes the Raiders need to call the San Francisco 49ers about a potential trade for Trey Lance:

The Raiders have an opportunity to trade for a recent top-three draft pick, who’s still under his rookie contract and presents significant developmental potential, and acquire him at a discounted price. Even with a healthy Garoppolo, McDaniels’ squad presents limited upside in a dogged division. Considering the uncertainty currently swirling around the organization, specifically at quarterback, a bold move should be taken. Otherwise, the Raiders are simply setting themselves up for failure without any plan to offset potential pitfalls.

Lance Could Be Worth Taking a Chance On

Lance is one of the most interesting players in the NFL right now. He’s just two years removed from being the No. 3 overall pick in the draft but has only played in eight games due to injury. He also didn’t play many games in college so it’s difficult to know just how good he is.

He has all the physical tools necessary to be one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. He’s big, he’s fast and has a great arm. The concern is that he might not be accurate enough to be an effective NFL quarterback. The 49ers don’t appear to believe that he can improve that area of his game. That said, he’s only 23, and Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels is confident in his ability to develop a quarterback. The team decided against adding a high-upside quarterback in the draft this year but perhaps Lance could be McDaniels’ project this year. The asking price is likely low. If the Raiders can get him for a third-round pick, it’s absolutely worth taking a risk on.

Trey Lance fixed his mechanics 👀 pic.twitter.com/B6qMSw4Twq — Grant Cohn (@grantcohn) May 23, 2023

Raiders Have Known About Garoppolo Injury

While many are ready to see Brady come out of retirement to play for the Raiders or have another quarterback come in, it’s important to note that the team has known about Garoppolo’s status since before he signed the contract. They knew he was going to need surgery. Despite that, the team didn’t make any other big quarterback moves in free agency and decided to wait until the fourth round to draft O’Connell.

That’s a sign that the Raiders are confident that Garoppolo will be ready before the season starts. Even with that in mind, the team should be trying to add a backup who could win a start or two. Garoppolo has a long list of injuries he has dealt with throughout his career. Unfortunately, it’s more likely he gets hurt again this season than stay healthy for all 17 games.