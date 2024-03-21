Raiders Lose 7th Free Agent as Young CB Signs With Eagles

The Las Vegas Raiders roster is going through some major retooling this offseason under Antonio Pierce, especially on offense. While much of the defense is staying intact, the team has lost a few pieces in free agency.

The latest to leave is cornerback Tyler Hall. The Philadelphia Eagles announced on March 21 that the 25-year-old cornerback is signing with the team.

Hall was originally an undrafted free agent signing of the Atlanta Falcons in 2020 before landing with the Raiders in 2022. He played in 18 games for the team across two seasons, including six starts. He’s primarily a nickel cornerback and the Raiders put him in the position when they’d move Nate Hobbs to the outside.

Hall played well for the team and provided solid depth at cornerback. His solid play in the slot gave Las Vegas more flexibility with how they used Hobbs and not that he’s moving on, they’ll need to find another cornerback who can thrive in that position.

Las Vegas Raiders Have Lost 7 Free Agents so Far

With Tyler Hall going to the Eagles, the Raiders have now lost seven unrestricted free agents whom the team didn’t outright release. The team also lost offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor to the New York Giants, defensive tackle Bilal Nichols to the Arizona Cardinals, running back Josh Jacobs to the Green Bay Packers, cornerback Amik Robertson to the Detroit Lions, offensive tackle Brandon Parker to the San Francisco 49ers and Austin Hooper to the New England Patriots.

Jacobs, Eluemunor, Nichols and Robertson all started more than 10 games each for the Raiders last season so they’re key losses. That said, the team did hire a new general manager in Tom Telesco this offseason. He’s going to build the roster how he wants it. The team has also re-signed a couple of key free agents like defensive tackles Adam Butler and John Jenkins.

Las Vegas Raiders Praised for Christian Wilkins Signing

The Raiders have lost several key players this offseason but they’ve also added a few. The biggest name they’ve signed is former Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins. Bleacher Report’s Maurice Moton praised the signing as the “smartest” decision the Raiders have made this offseason.

“Wilkins comes to Las Vegas following his breakout year as a pass-rusher, logging career highs in sacks (nine) and pressures (30). The 28-year-old still may have more room to grow as a pass-rusher,” Moton wrote in a March 21 column.

“In 2019, Wilkins played under Patrick Graham, who is now the Raiders’ defensive coordinator. Perhaps his familiarity with the system will help him build on his standout 2023 campaign.”

Wilkins fills a major need for the Raiders and upgrades the interior of the defensive line. He’s established himself as one of the premier players at the position. With major questions on offense, the Raiders need to build a stout defense and Wilkins will help accomplish that.

The team still has many roster spots left to fill so the roster is still taking shape. As of right now, the defense is looking like it’ll be better in 2024 but there are still some holes the Raiders need to fix before they start looking toward training camp.