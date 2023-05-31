Recently Released Raiders WR Signs With Rams

Possibly the most stacked position group on the Las Vegas Raiders right now is wide receiver. The team currently has 11 under contract heading into organized team activities. Tyler Johnson was a player they brought in this year but was recently let go due to the team already having too many wide receivers.

It didn’t take long for the veteran wide receiver to land another contract. The Los Angeles Rams announced that they’ve signed Johnson.

Welcome to LA, @T_muhneyy10! — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) May 30, 2023

Johnson is still a young player at 24 years old but is already playing for his fourth team. He had his most success with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In 2021, he had 36 catches for 360 yards and was part of the 2020 team that won the Super Bowl. He has had a hard time catching on outside of Tampa Bay. Last season, he was with the Houston Texans but only played in two games and didn’t make a catch. The Rams traded away Allen Robinson so there’s room for a wide receiver to step up behind Cooper Kupp. Los Angeles values wide receivers and would like to get back to having a dynamic passing game. If Johnson impresses in training camp, he could earn a role in the offense.

Jakobi Meyers Named Among Most Underappreciated Players

For the Raiders, they have a well-rounded wide receiver corps. Davante Adams is the biggest star but there are plenty of pass-catchers who can make plays. The team signed Jakobi Meyers this offseason, who led the New England Patriots in receiving yards for three straight seasons. As long Adams stays healthy, Meyers won’t lead the Raiders in receiving yards but he could still be in for a big season.

Cynthia Frelund of NFL.com named Meyers among the most underappreciated players in the league:

As a Patriot last season, Meyers earned 210 yards on crossing routes (fifth most in the NFL). He also posted a career-high 51 receiving yards over expected on all routes (his previous high was 13), 2.2 receptions over expected on go routes (eighth-best among NFL receivers) and a 130.5 passer rating when targeted on passes of 10-plus air yards (fourth best in the NFL). There is volume to be had in Meyers’ new home with the Raiders, thanks to the exit of tight end Darren Waller this offseason. Defenses will have to figure out both Meyers and Davante Adams; they are a receiving duo for fantasy players to keep an eye on.

Can Raiders Have Elite Passing Offense?

From a playmaking perspective, there aren’t many teams that have better personnel than the Raiders. Adams, Meyers and Hunter Renfrow are as good as any wide receiver trio in the NFL and Michael Mayer has big-time potential at tight end. The biggest concern regarding the team’s passing game is quarterback.

Jimmy Garoppolo is a serviceable quarterback but is missing OTAs with an injury. It remains to be seen when he’ll be able to practice and build chemistry with his new wide receivers. The offensive line is also a bit of a concern but the group was decent last season. If Josh McDaniels is the great play caller that many have pegged him to be, he should have a lot of fun being creative with this offense. If he can’t score points with this group, then perhaps it’s time to reconsider if he really is a great offensive mind.