Raiders Workout Ex-Giants Leading RB, Former Hunter Renfrow College Teammate

Through three games, the Las Vegas Raiders are averaging 4.5 yards per rush attempt, which is 13th-best in the NFL. However, the team’s 240 rushing yards are the fifth-lowest of any team. When they run the ball, the Raiders have some success but they’ve been quick to abandon the run game.

The team’s lack of confidence in the rushing offense has nothing to do with depth. Las Vegas continues to have five running backs on the active roster and another one on the practice squad. Despite all of that depth, the team appears interested in adding another running back. The Raiders recently brought in Wayne Gallman for a workout, per the wire.

Raiders worked out running back Wayne Gallman — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 27, 2022

Notably, Gallman was once a star running back for the Clemson Tigers. He played with Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow for two seasons. He came into the NFL as a fourth-round pick of the New York Giants in 2017 and he lasted four seasons with the team. His best season came in 2020 when he started 10 games and rushed for 682 yards.

Gallman spent last season with the Minnesota Vikings where he played under current Raiders running back coach Kennedy Polamalu so there’s familiarity there. Las Vegas certainly doesn’t need another running back but Gallman would be a solid piece to add to the practice squad

if injuries to some of the top guys are a concern.

Raiders’ Lack of Running Game Holding Offense Back

It’s no surprise that the Raiders’ offense has mostly revolved around the passing game. The team gave big contracts to Hunter Renfrow, Darren Waller, Davante Adams and Derek Carr this offseason. The team should be throwing it early and often. However, the passing game has been a massive disappointment while running back Josh Jacobs is playing well when he gets a chance.

Former Raiders running back Maurice Jones-Drew believes that the lack of a run game is holding the offense back, via NFL.com:

As the league’s only 0-3 team, the Raiders are still trying to find their offensive groove. This is partly because Josh McDaniels has seemingly abandoned the run game, with Las Vegas logging a league-low 53 carries through Week 3 despite averaging a respectable 4.5 yards per carry (tied for 13th in the NFL). This is all about a lack of opportunities for Josh Jacobs, who’s had at least 50 rushing yards in all three games this season but has yet to find the end zone. Feeding Jacobs is going to help alleviate the pressure on a patchwork offensive line that has royally struggled to protect Derek Carr (45 pressures, fifth-most in the league, per Next Gen Stats). I get it if McDaniels is in his feels with the Raiders’ weapons in the passing attack, but throwing the ball 40 times per game hasn’t worked yet. It’s time to try something different.

Raiders’ Offense Has Tough Test vs. Broncos’ Defense

Similar to the Raiders, the Denver Broncos have also been dissapointing to start the season. Luckily, they’ve had one of the softest schedules in the NFL and are 2-1. That has been thanks to some really good play on defense. If the Raiders are hoping to get the offense going in Week 4, it won’t be easy.

Denver is only allowing 81.3 rushing yards per game, which is sixth-best in the NFL. The passing defense is even better as they’re only allowing 170 yards per game, which is ranked third in the league. Moving the ball and scoring points on a stout Broncos defense would be a big statement for the Raiders’ offense.