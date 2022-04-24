Raiders Could Still Sign Former 1st Round Pick WR With 4.32 Speed

The Las Vegas Raiders have to be excited with how the offense looks right now. The team added Davante Adams, which gives them the No. 1 wide receiver they’ve needed for years. He’ll join two other Pro Bowl pass catchers in Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow. However, the offense could still be missing a key piece.

While Adams is arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL and more than capable of being a deep threat, the Raiders still don’t have a player with great speed to stretch the field. Tyron Johnson is still on the roster and he’s fast, but he had a total of two catches last season. Luckily, there are still some strong options available in free agency.

Will Fuller is coming off a disappointing season that saw him play in just two games for the Miami Dolphins due to injury. Injuries have been a problem for him throughout his career, which is likely why he’s still a free agent. The Raiders make a lot of sense for him as they wouldn’t need him to play a ton of snaps. The former Houston Texans first-round pick possesses great speed and ran a 4.32 40-yard dash when coming into the NFL. He’s got great ability to stretch the field when healthy and averaged 16.6 yards per reception just two seasons ago.

Fuller Has Been Linked to Browns

Though Fuller remains a free agent, that doesn’t there aren’t teams interested. One team that could be the most logical fit is the Cleveland Browns. Fuller played with quarterback Deshaun Watson for years when they were both on the Texans. NFL insider Jordan Schultz has previously reported that the two sides have “mutual interest.”

There’s mutual interest between FA WR Will Fuller and the #Browns, per sources. Fuller — just 27 years old — hauled in 69 percent of his targets when Deshaun Watson several targeted him as #Texans. Fuller has other suitors as well, but likes the idea of teaming back up with DW. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 19, 2022

However, Schultz reported that over a month ago and there hasn’t been any movement on a deal. The Browns could be waiting until the draft to see if they want to add Fuller later. That’s likely how many teams are approaching free agency in the coming weeks.

Raiders Showing Interest in Speedy WR in Draft

The Raiders will add a deep threat at some point but they could be targeting a rookie. Head coach Josh McDaniels could like the idea of adding a player with more upside and who is cheaper than Fuller. According to Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson, the Raiders have met with SMU wide receiver Danny Gray.

SMU standout Danny Gray, one of the fastest wide receiver prospects, visited Las Vegas Raiders, Minnesota Vikings, Indianapolis Colts, Seattle Seahawks and 49ers, per league source, private workout and dinner meeting with Saints: @PFN365 #NFLDraftNewshttps://t.co/Iu8tUzZm2n — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 21, 2022

Gray ran a 4.33 40-yard dash at the recent NFL Scouting Combine so he possesses plenty of speed. He didn’t put up huge numbers at SMU as he accumulated 1,251 receiving yards over the course of two seasons. Drafting him would be banking on his potential. In a recent mock draft from CBS Sports, Gray is selected in the fifth round. The Raiders don’t have a pick in the first two rounds but Gray would certainly be gettable for the team later in the draft. The fact that they met with him shows that they are interested in adding speed so he’d be a logical fit if he’s still available in the fifth or sixth round.

