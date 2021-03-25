Raiders Showing Interest in Former Saints, Ravens Starting WR: Report

The Las Vegas Raiders‘ wide receiver corps seems pretty much set for the 2021 season. The team lost Nelson Agholor in free agency but arguably upgraded with the addition of John Brown. As of right now, it doesn’t look like the team has a true No. 1 wide receiver but there’s plenty of potential with the group.

Even though the team seems happy with their wide receivers, they could try to add another veteran. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Raiders are hosting Willie Snead for a visit.

Ravens UFA WR Willie Snead is visiting the Raiders, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 25, 2021

Snead has been in the NFL for quite a while now. He came into the league as an undrafted free agent back in 2014. His first notable stint was with the New Orleans Saints where he caught 69 passes for 984 yards in 2015. Snead made his way to the Baltimore Ravens in 2018 and has spent the last three seasons with them. Over those three years, he’s averaged 42 catches a season with 474 yards. He’s a solid depth receiver for the Raiders to have if they decide to give him a contract.

Do Raiders Need WR Help?

The wide receiver corps will be one of the more interesting groups to keep an eye on for the Raiders this offseason. Brown is one of the league’s top deep threats and he’s proved that for years. Hunter Renfrow is as reliable as they come in the slot. The Raiders shouldn’t be worried about those two as long as they stay healthy.

Henry Ruggs and Bryan Edwards will be the wild cards. Ruggs was the first wide receiver taken in the loaded 2020 draft. He didn’t do much as a rookie outside of a few big plays. He’s got a great work ethic and elite speed. Though he was disappointing as a rookie, there’s a good chance he has a breakout 2021.

Las Vegas is incredibly high on Edwards. He did next to nothing as a rookie but he was also hampered by injuries for much of the season. He’s tall and has great hands. He could end up being the Raiders’ best wide receiver in a couple of years if he can figure things out. The team has serious potential at wide receiver. Ruggs and Edwards could make a lethal duo but they have to start having success on the field.

What’s Going on With the Secondary?

Much to the frustration of Raiders fans, the team has still failed to add a single new defensive back since free agency started. That wouldn’t be a problem if the team didn’t desperately need a veteran cornerback and free safety. Most of the top options at safety have already been swooped up but the Raiders could still find a solid one-year starter and then try again next offseason to sign a long-term fix.

It’s hard to imagine the team taking another defensive back early in the draft again. There’s still time in free agency and some notable names available. The Raiders will eventually make a move but it remains to be seen if it will be one that satisfies fans.

