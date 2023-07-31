Chargers’ Sebastian Joseph-Day Dominates the Trenches & Elevates Communities

In the heart of the trenches, where the intensity rages and the battles are won, one man stands tall as both a dominant force on the field and a beacon of leadership off it.

Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day has made as significant an impact off the field in the Los Angeles community as he has wrangling quarterbacks on the gridiron.

Voted a captain for the 2022 season, his first as a Charger, Joseph-Day wasted little time becoming one of the most dominant presences on a swarming defense. Last season, Joseph-Day produced a career-high 56 tackles, 2 interceptions and pulled down the first interception of his career.

Joseph-Day’s influence on the Chargers’ front-seven was nearly as easy to see as the difference he is making off the field.

Thanks to his YouTube show “Dine N Bash” — a play off his nickname — and his charitable foundation, Bashing Hunger, Joseph-Day is using his platform as an NFL star to bring notoriety to small businesses in and around Los Angeles, while fighting food insecurity, as well.

“‘Dine N Bash’ is a show that highlights small businesses and restaurants,” Joseph-Day explained during a wide-ranging conversation with Heavy. “It breaks down that third wall, lets you know the story behind the ‘why’ the restaurants came about and ‘how’ the restaurants became a thing.”

The inspiration for ‘Dine N Bash’ came during the pandemic, when Joseph-Day noticed many small businesses and beloved restaurants were struggling to stay afloat.

“In my mind, why not highlight these businesses and tell their story?” Joseph-Day said. “It’s one thing to have a favorite restaurant, it’s another to know the people who make your favorite restaurant. So, why not let these people tell their stories, break down that third wall, and highlight them, so people can come support the restaurant even more?”

That’s exactly what Joseph-Day has done.

From the Harry Potter-themed Nimbus Coffee shop, founded by Eviana Farrar, who pivoted from graduating law school to following her dreams as a restaurateur to exploring the origins of Hotville Chicken, Joseph-Day has shined a bright spotlight on the foodie community in Los Angeles.

“At the end of the day, it’s about the people,” Sebastian-Day explained. “It’s about the owners of the restaurant, about telling their stories. It’s so cool, most of these stories, once you hear them, they weren’t even trying to be a restaurant owner. This was just a passion for them.

“It’s really cool to be able to sit down, break bread, and have them tell their stories. I feel like that connects people more. It’s like being able to gout to dinner with your friends, to be able to sit down and have a beer, chop it up, and talk. The concept of ‘Dine N Bash’ is for people to know the people behind their favorite restaurants and build a bigger love and appreciation for them.”

Play

Joseph-Day launched his podcast during his tenure with the Los Angeles Rams, who gave the project their full blessing and support. Then, after signing a three-year deal with the Chargers as a free agent in 2022, his new team went a step further.

The Chargers purchased “Dine N Bash,” and will air all-new episodes, with six already filmed and ready to air, on the team’s renowned social platforms and YouTube channel.

“I think it’s really cool that they’re based in LA, and now they’re going to highlight LA restaurants,” Joseph-Day explained. “It’s a great partnership because I get to own the rights, but they have that season for their social media team, their YouTube. I think it’s a win-win.”

Chargers’ Lofty Ceiling in 2023

Joseph-Day intends on doing a lot of winning in 2023.

After falling victim to the Jacksonville Jaguars’ historic comeback on Wild Card weekend, Joseph-Day believes the Chargers have the pieces in place to make a lengthy postseason run at the Lombardi Trophy in 2023.

Before Los Angeles can reach Super Sunday, the Chargers must close the gap on Patrick Mahomes the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West. Joseph-Day believes the pieces are in place to do exactly that this fall.

“Last year, it was still new for some guys,” Joseph-Day pointed out. “We were still learning, we were still building, we were still getting to know one another. I feel like with another year under our belt, as a group all together, a lot of those things can be accomplished. A lot of those things can build.

“Obviously, Kansas City is a great team. Patrick Mahomes is the best quarterback in the NFL. What he does is amazing, what Andy Reid does is amazing. But, I know we definitely have the right coaches, the right players to do what we have to do to close that gap.”

No singular player is more vital to the Chargers’ Super Bowl chances, or aspirations of unseating the Chiefs than quarterback Justin Herbert.

Herbert is one of the brightest young quarterbacks in the NFL, with yet untapped potential.

After adding first-round pick WR Quentin Johnston, bolstering Herbert’s supporting cast, the Chargers made the 25-year-old star quarterback the highest-paid player in the league.

The 2023 season will be Herbert’s first working alongside new offensive coordinator and play-caller Kellen Moore, and Joseph-Day has already seen Herbert make significant strides under the tutelage of his new coordinator.

“The biggest difference right now with Justin Herbert is how in general Kellen Moore is able to use all of our pieces,” Joseph-Day said. “I think he’s able to use our pieces uniquely, and doing a great job of finding ways to get those guys the ball. It’s really cool to see, I think Justin’s really comfortable in the offense. It’s Justin’s style of football, and it’s great to see Justin grow and develop.

“Last year, you could really see Justin Herbert grow, and this year I can already tell there’s a difference now compared to OTAs last year that went by. He’s still making those amazing throws, he looks great, and looks real sharp.”

While all eyes are on how the Herbert-Moore connection builds, and how prolific the Chargers’ offense has the potential to be in 2023, Los Angeles has built a worthy complement on defense.

From Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack, and Joseph-Day terrorizing quarterbacks in the front-seven to standout defensive backs J.C. Jackson, Derwin James, and Asante Samuel Jr. roaming the secondary, the talent is in place for the Chargers’ defense to make one of the biggest leaps this season.

“Last year there were a lot of people who had to get used to how certain guys play,” Joseph-Day explains. “And build that camaraderie. That isn’t built overnight.

“I think in year 2, this offseason has been great for us as a team. OTAs have been great, and just think, we’re so much closer as a group, as a unit. I feel like that’s really going to play dividends in September, October, and throughout the season.”

Sebastian Joseph-Day’s Big Plans

As Joseph-Day reflects on his journey, and what lies ahead for what he hopes is a lengthy NFL career from here, it’s evident that his vision extends far beyond the gridiron.

While he remains fully committed to his football career, he is acutely aware of the fleeting nature of the sport and the importance of planning for the future.

Embracing the wisdom of preparation, he set out to leverage his degree and build a body of work that will pave the way for a seamless transition when the time comes.

“Football is so dangerous, from any given play to any given day, they could draft someone better than you, you just never know,” Joseph-Day humbly acknowledges. “That’s the biggest thing; making sure that while I’m here, I use all of my advantages.

“At the end of the day, people care that you play in the NFL. People care that you won a Super Bowl. People care that I’ve started for five years, going into my sixth season, so why not use the blessings that God’s given, and also plan for the future for me and my family.”

As he masterfully tackles life on and off the field, Joseph-Day continues to inspire both his teammates and the community.

Through his charitable foundation Bashing Hunger, he has teamed up with local restaurants to combat food insecurity, proving that the heart of a true leader extends well beyond the boundaries of the stadium.

With the future glimmering brightly, Joseph-Day’s journey is one defined not only by success on the football field but also by his enduring impact on those around him.

As the Chargers’ defensive end prepares for another season of gridiron battles, he leaves us with a tantalizing preview of what’s to come on “Dine N Bash,” where great food, fellowship, and the spirit of giving intertwine to create a legacy that extends far beyond the world of football.

“A sneak peek of this year’s season [of ‘Dine N Bash’] … whoever is on ‘Dine N Bash’ this season gets two tickets to a Chargers home game,” Joseph-Day revealed. “I’m super excited about that … To see the smile on their face, it makes my day.”