Clippers Land 2x-Champ Rondo From Hawks

Two-time NBA champion point guard Rajon Rondo has been traded to the Los Angeles Clippers for Lou Williams and two second-round draft picks. The deal was first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski shortly before the end of the trade deadline.

Hawks are trading Rajon Rondo to the Clippers for Lou Williams, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021

The 35-year-old Rondo has played sparingly this season with the Hawks in a backup role to rising superstar Trae Young, averaging 3.9 points and 3.5 assists in just under 15 minutes per game.

Though undoubtedly past his prime, the Clippers expect Rondo to bring smarts on defense and steady playmaking to an LA backcourt that can no longer rely on starter Patrick Beverley’s health or on Reggie Jackson to produce consistently. When healthy, Beverley is an elite defender, but he’s missed more than a third of the season with injuries, including LA’s last six games, and his offensive deficiencies have long been an issue.

This year and last the Clippers have regularly suffered from offensive stagnation, particularly in the fourth quarter, often not moving the ball effectively and relying too heavily on isolation plays.

Playoff Help Wanted

The Clippers are also hopeful Rondo’s locker room leadership and playoff bone fides will help them overcome their well-publicized postseason woes.

Dating back to the 2015-16 season, the Clippers have been bounced from the playoffs three times in the first round. And last season, despite adding superstars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George to the roster, the Clippers blew a 3-1 lead to Denver in the Western Conference semifinals.

Rondo, on the other hand, has played an important role in two championship runs over his career. The first came with Boston in 2008 as the fourth cog behind the juggernaut trio of Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce and Ray Allen.

Rajon Rondo's Top 10 Plays of his CareerRajon Rondo has established himself as one of the best passers in the NBA, always among the top 5 in assists year in and year out. Lets take a look back at his brilliant career so far and count down his 10 best plays! 2013-02-10T06:46:01Z

And last season he helped the Lakers win the title, contributing 8.9 points, 6.6 assists and 4.3 rebounds in 16 playoff games, including a 16-point, 10-assist performance in game one of the finals against Miami and 19 points on 8-for-11 shooting in the decisive game six.

In fact, Rondo has thrived in the playoffs throughout his career. In 121 postseason games, he’s averaged 13.3 points, 9.0 assists, 5.9 rebounds and 1.8 steals — all better than his career regular-season numbers.

Well-Traveled Man

Following his sophomore year at Kentucky, Rondo was drafted 21st overall by the Phoenix Suns in 2006, but was traded on draft night, along with Brian Grant, to the Celtics for a 2007 first-round pick (which later became Rudy Fenandez). In nine seasons with Boston, Rondo was an All-Star selection four times and led the league in assists in 2012 and 2013 (11.7 and 11.1) and in steals in 2010 with 2.3.

Traded from Boston to the Dallas Mavericks in 2014, Rondo has bounced around the league ever since, mostly as a gun-for-hire, spending time in Sacramento, Chicago and New Orleans, in addition to his recent stints with the Lakers and Hawks.

Anticipating issues at the point before the season began, the Clippers had looked into acquiring Rondo during the last offseason, but ultimately they were not interested in outdoing the 2-year $15 million contract offered by Atlanta. But now, by sending out the $8 million Williams is making this season, the Clips will actually turn a half million profit on the deal.

Williams, twice the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year over his 15-year career, will reunite with the Hawks in his hometown of Atlanta, where he played two seasons from 2012-2014.

Lou Williams Scores Career High 50 Points vs The Golden State WarriorsCheck out Lou Williams drop a career high 50 points as the LA Clippers defeated the Golden State Warriors 125-106 Which players owned the night? Catch up on all the top individual performances around the league in the Top Performers series. Subscribe to the NBA: bit.ly/2rCglzY For news, stories, highlights and more, go to our… 2018-01-11T06:48:23Z

Becoming a Clipper in 2017, Williams was a key piece off LA’s bench the previous three campaigns, averaging 20.4 points and 5.4 assists. But his production has dropped precipitously this season and more times than not his 12.1 points don’t justify the liability he presents on defense.