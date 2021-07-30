Clippers Move up to Draft Record-Breaking Johnson in 1st Round

The L.A. Clippers have jumped the line to get the highest jumper in the 2021 NBA draft.

Originally positioned to select 25th, the Clippers swapped first-round slots with the New York Knicks and drafted University of Tennessee’s air-walking shooting guard Keon Johnson at 21st. L.A. gave New York a 2024 second-round pick.

Clippers will send No. 25 to New York and a future second, per source. Clippers are targeting Keon Johnson at No. 21. https://t.co/FRWvThyVpM — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 30, 2021

The 6-foot-5 Johnson, considered by some to be the best pure athlete of this season’s incoming crop, played one year as a Vol before declaring for the draft, and never more was his incredible athleticism apparent than at this summer’s NBA Draft Combine. Johnson set a max vertical leap record with 48 inches, topping the previous best (Kenny Gregory in 2001) by 2 1/2 inches.

At the time of the record-setting combine jump, The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie projected Johnson as a Top 10 pick, noting his “burst as a driver” and describing the 19-year-old as an “elite defender on the ball already.”

In 27 games last season, Johnson averaged 11.3 points on 44.9% shooting, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.1 steals. He was particularly effective over Tennessee’s final 12 games, averaging 14.4 points 4.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists, including 27 points in a win over Kentucky in early February. Johnson was named to the SEC All-Freshman first team.

Johnson Must Improve Shooting and Ballhandling

While there’s no denying Johnson’s athletic prowess, there are questions about his shooting and overall offensive game.

Last season at Tennessee, Johnson shot just 27.1% from behind the arc (which would have put him dead last amongst Clippers who took over 18 3-point attempts in 2020-21) and, despite his ability to rise up over practically anyone guarding him, has shown little in terms of catch-and-shoots.

Johnson is considered a below-average playmaker, in large part because he is also considered a sub-par ball-handler who is relatively weak with his left hand. In college, he greatly preferred driving to his right, a predictability he frequently overcame through sheer athletic superiority. But he could have trouble at the next level maintaining possession on drives if teams can force him left. As it is, Johnson had a negative assist-to-turnover ratio last year at Tennessee.

Not Expected to Immediately Contribute

It’s somewhat surprising that the Clippers, who advanced to the Western Conference finals last season, traded up to get Johnson — many analysts expecting him to go to a team looking to rebuild and willing to wait for Johnson’s offensive skill set to catch up to his raw talent.

Indeed, back at the time of the combine, Vecenie suggested that Johnson would be an apt fit for a non-contender like Orlando or Oklahoma City, writing that it could “take a little while for him to cut down the turnovers and to rework his shot mechanics.” Vecenie even floated the idea that Johnson could potentially spend some time in the G League.





But a demotion from the big squad is probably not going to happen now that the Clippers have spent some equity to get him. Of course, with star forward Kawhi Leonard sidelined for at least half the season (assuming he re-signs), the Clippers have a big hole defensively and could try to use Johnson right off the bat in a Ron Artest-like role — his primary benefits coming defensively and on hustle plays all over the court.

But Leonard’s absence will also require the Clippers to find a great deal of additional scoring, and Johnson doesn’t appear ready to pick up that slack. It seems more likely that L.A. will use Johnson sparingly in his first season, as they did with Terance Mann his rookie year, and hope that he’ll emerge in year two as a viable threat offensively.

As The Athletic’s John Hollinger put it, shortly after the pick: “[Johnson] will have a chance to quietly develop at the back end of their roster.”