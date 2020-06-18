John Wall Lobbying Wizards to Sign Potential Top Lakers Target

With the planned return date of the NBA season getting closer and closer, many eyes are on the Los Angeles Lakers. Shortly before the season was put on hiatus, they parted ways with big man DeMarcus Cousins to make room for another free agent. However, the delay in play could give Cousins another chance to play with the purple and gold. While it seems like the best fit for him if he does want to play, John Wall of the Washington Wizard may be trying to complicate things.

In an interview with Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated, Wall was asked if he was trying to get his team to sign Cousins:

You know I’ve been on that for like five years!

He even went further with the idea:

I want to sign him right now. If I could talk to him, I’d sign the papers now. I’ve talked to him.

Wall also revealed he’s been staying in contact with Cousins.

Yeah, we’ve been talking a little bit here and there but, you know, I talk to Boogie and (Eric Bledsoe) almost every other day.

Cousins and Wall played college ball at Kentucky together. Their Kentucky team had one of the most impressive collections of talent ever and had five players selected in the first round of the NBA draft that year.

Wall Says Cousins Is Healthy

When Cousins is healthy, he’s one of the best players in the NBA. Unfortunately, he’s had a really hard time staying healthy over the last few years and that’s why he’s currently a free agent. However, Wall was asked if Cousins is healthy and gave an interesting answer:

He’s healthy. I don’t know if he could play right now, but I know he’s healthy.

Cousins has made mistakes in the past regarding his health so it remains to be seen if he’d want to risk his future once again. He could be a difference-maker for any team if he can return to his previous form but it’s a big unknown if he actually can.

Would Cousins Pick the Wizards Over the Lakers?

If Cousins is to return, it’s highly unlikely he’s going to see a ton of minutes. That’s why the Lakers would make the most sense for him. Yes, Wall and Cousins have remained friends, but the Wizards don’t have a realistic shot at winning the title. Cousins is familiar with Los Angeles and his personality fits in well with the team.

Plus, the Lakers are loaded with big men. They have Anthony Davis, Dwight Howard and JaVale McGee. Cousins wouldn’t need to play much and could ease his way back in. It would also give him his best shot at winning a championship as the Lakers are among the best teams in the NBA. A healthy trio of Bradley Beal, Wall and Cousins would be lethal for the Wizards if they were 100%. Unfortunately, that wouldn’t be the case. If the Lakers want him back, Cousins should stick with the team he spent most of the season with.

