Chargers Try & Fail to Troll the Raiders on Twitter

The rivalry between the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders is almost as old as both of the franchises. Both teams started off in the AFL and have played each other over 100 times over the last 60 years. Considering they share a division and play each other twice a year, the two sides have learned to hate each other.

Over the years, the teams like to take jabs at each other. The Chargers’ Twitter page recently decided to liken every team to a made-up Pop-Tart flavor. They took this opportunity to try and shade the Raiders.

Obviously, they are referencing that the Raiders have some sweet uniforms, but they believe there’s nothing substantive under them. However, the “just the crust” Pop-Tart could also reference how SoFi Stadium is going to look when the Chargers play home games this season. It could also reference, as one Twitter user pointed out, their Super Bowl trophy case.

Almost as hollow as your trophy case.. — Raider Cody (@RaiderCody) May 6, 2020

Raiders-Chargers Rivalry Over the Years

You can’t fault the Chargers for taking a shot at the Raiders as the silver and black would probably do the same thing. However, Los Angeles can’t really back up the trash talk these days. After dominating the Raiders in the 2000s, the two teams are tied in the 2010s at 10 wins apiece.

Lately, the Chargers have been outclassed by the Raiders. The silver and black went 2-0 against the team last season. Las Vegas also holds the all-time lead with 63 wins to 54 losses. Perhaps the biggest thing that Raiders fans can always hold over Chargers fans is that they have three Super Bowl trophies while their rival has none.

Los Angeles/San Diego has been the more consistent team over the last 20 years, but all of their strong seasons haven’t amounted to anything. With a major change at quarterback happening in 2020, it will probably still be a minute before they are serious Super Bowl contenders again.

Raiders Have the Best Uniform in NFL?

The fact that the Raiders have some of the best uniforms in the NFL is something that even the biggest hater of the team can’t deny. In a recent ranking of uniforms by The Athletic, the Raiders were ranked number one out of all 32 teams:

The uniforms are so iconic that no other sports franchise could possibly choose silver and black. And if they did, they’d probably be sued by the Raiders. “The autumn wind is a lawyer …” Best look: Both the home and away versions are powerful, but the black tops and silver pants are real intimidators, a look that makes opponents quiver and referees reach for their flags.

The team’s uniforms have barely changed since the franchise was founded and they probably never will. Unlike other teams, the Raiders will probably never wear alternates other than the color rush uniforms they’ve worn on two occasions. While some have called for the Raiders to try all-black uniforms, it would be a mistake to mess with perfection.

