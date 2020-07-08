Avery Bradley Cryptic on Accepting Ring if Lakers Win NBA Title

If the Los Angeles Lakers come away from the NBA restart in Orlando with the franchise’s 17th championship, they’ll have a ring made for Avery Bradley.

Whether he’ll accept it or not is another question.

Bradley is sitting out the rest of the season, choosing instead to stay with his family during the uncertain times. Bradley was a defensive specialist for the Lakers, starting 44 games this season. He averaged 8.6 points and averaged just a tick over 24 minutes per game.

Bradley revealed to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports that the Lakers have made him aware that he’d have a championship ring waiting for him if they win it all.

“Yes, [Lakers general manager] Rob Pelinka made me aware of the Lakers offering me a ring if they win the championship,” Bradley said. “It’s a very kind gesture on their part.

“Will I accept the ring? I’m neither here nor there about it,” Bradley added. “I am 10 years in this league. The physical possession of a ring doesn’t make me feel like more or less of a person. I play basketball strictly for enjoyment and to add to the support of my family. Supporting them is exactly what I’m doing right now.”

Avery Bradley Satisfied With Decision to Sit Out

The Lakers are the favorite to take home the title at +200, per Odds Shark. The Milwaukee Bucks (+280) and Los Angeles Clippers (+300) are the next in line before a big drop off, with the Celtics at +1200.

But Bradley is confident in his decision to sit out and does not feel any regret.

“To be honest, I don’t struggle with not being in Orlando,” Bradley told Yahoo Sports. “I am at a point in my life where I have learned not to make decisions until I am sure of what I am doing.

“In regards to my team, I am positive they will be fine. A championship is meaningful in this league. That energy alone will see them through and I support them.”

Bradley has a player option for next season worth $5.05 million. If he opts out, he’d become a free agent.

Lakers Not Expecting J.R. Smith to Replace Avery Bradley

The Lakers signed J.R. Smith to fill Bradley’s roster spot, but they don’t expect the veteran guard to be replacing Bradley’s production.

“We’re not going to ask him to come in and be Avery Bradley,” Lakers head coach Frank Vogel told reporters last week. “He’s going to come in and be J.R. Smith. Just fill that position more than fill that role. Avery’s loss is a obviously a huge loss for us, but we’re a ‘next man up’ team. J.R.’s going to come in and help fill that void, but we have a lot of guys that can come in and do the same.”

That being said, Vogel has been very complimentary of Smith in regards to what he’s seen so far in practice.

“Watching him workout yesterday and today, it’s clear that he’s done a remarkable job of staying in shape and ready,” Vogel said on Monday. “Watching him work out, hey, his nickname is ‘Swish’ for a reason. He’s a shotmaker. I think he’s really gonna help us.”