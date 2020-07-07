DeMarcus Cousins’ Cryptic Message Revs Up Signing Speculation

As the NBA restart in Orlando nears, big man DeMarcus Cousins is still without a team and continues to be one of the more intriguing options available as a substitute player.

With a rash of positive tests around the league — including in the facilities of Milwaukee and the LA Clippers — and players continuing to opt out, speculation was ramping up that Cousins could be signing with a team soon. The four-time All-Star generated more buzz when he fired off a cryptic tweet on Monday.

“Another Boogie Bomb…” Cousins wrote.

Another Boogie Bomb … — DeMarcus Cousins (@boogiecousins) July 6, 2020

The replies on the tweet were filled with teams petitioning for Cousins to come to their team. However, it turns out it was just a tease for his new comedy special on Amazon — Boogie’s Comedy Slam.

DeMarcus Cousins Weighing His Options

The Lakers parted ways with Cousins in February, waiving the four-time all-star to make room for Markieff Morris. Cousins did not play a game for the Lakers before his release and had been rehabbing from a torn ACL he suffered this summer. He was hoping to make his return during the season, but much was still uncertain and the Lakers chose instead to add a player that would make an immediate impact in Morris.

When healthy, Cousins was a walking double-double, averaging 21.2 points and 10.9 rebounds for his career. He also has career averages of 3.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game and shoots just around 33 percent from 3-point range.

Cousins could still be an asset for a team, but he’s weighing his options with the possibility of rehabbing further to prevent another devastating injury after having his career blown off course.

“Cousins, he and his agent, Jeff Schwartz—I’m told they’re going to be very careful about where they might commit,” ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski said on Get Up (h/t Bleacher Report). “There’s teams interested, but they’re going to have to find the right situation for him to come back now, because if they can give him another six months of rehab and preparation for next season, wouldn’t rule him out with a team this year, but it’s got to be the right team, right situation or he just waits until a training camp next year with a new team.”

Shams Charania previously reported that Boogie would sit out for the season last month, but if a previously untapped opportunity arose due to a roster spot opening up, Cousins could change his mind.

Sources: Multiple teams have expressed interest in DeMarcus Cousins but have been told the four-time All-Star will sit out the resumed season and continue rehab for full return in 2020-21. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 23, 2020

The “transaction window” ended on June 30, but teams can still sign substitute players until Aug. 14.

DeMarcus Cousins Made Impact on Lakers, Despite Not Playing

While Cousins did not get on the court in purple and gold, he still made an impact on the team with his veteran presence.

“DeMarcus has been here rehabbing and been a great member of this team behind the scenes that nobody gets to see because the only thing he can do is be a good teammate and travel, and show up to every game and have a good attitude,” Lakers guard Alex Caruso told Kyle Goon earlier this season. “And he’s done that and been one of the best teammates as far as just keeping everybody’s energy high and not too low.”

READ NEXT: Lakers Star LeBron James Puts NBA on Notice With Strong Message