Lakers’ Anthony Davis Make Hilarious Admission About Time Off

Anthony Davis is one of the most talented athletes in the world, using his combination of size, skill and speed to dominate with the Los Angeles Lakers in the purple and gold.

But like everyone else, quarantine threw Davis quite the curveball and it took some time for the Lakers big man to get in game shape. Instead of working on his post moves or jumpers, Davis spent much of quarantine refining his joystick skills and pounding fast food.

“I’ve gotten really great at Call of Duty. I’ve gotten really great at 2K,” Davis joked on a conference call with reporters on Thursday. “I was so fat. I was eating burgers every day.”

Anthony Davis was asked what he did during the suspension. Said he got great at Call of Duty and 2k. Joking (I think) he adds, "I was so fat. I was eating burgers every day." — Bill Oram (@billoram) July 2, 2020

Davis was obviously saying this in jest, evident by the shape he showed up in for the Lakers practices.

Be part of this team: Wear Your Mask pic.twitter.com/WFyxwsKeWD — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) July 2, 2020

Time Off Allowed Anthony Davis to Get Healthy

Taking a more serious approach, Davis did reveal that the time off helped him recover from some nagging injuries that had piled up through the season. In his first season in LA, Davis missed time a gluteus maximus contusion, sprained ankle, right knee soreness and a sore right shoulder.

“It’s been good,” Davis said of the time off the court. “It’s given me a chance to let my body recover. Kind of take a midseason break and let everything heal, get back to like how I was at the beginning of the year. It’s been good for me to let some of the lingering injuries I had towards the time when the NBA stopped to let those recover and heal and get back into the best version of myself. I feel 100 percent healthy. Well, I don’t feel, I am. I’m ready to go.”

Anthony Davis Ready for Restart

Before the NBA season was put on hold, the Lakers were rolling behind LeBron James and Davis, reeling off a 49-14 record — the best in the Western Conference. If the season restarts, they are the favorite to win the title at +190. Davis was his usual productive self, 26.7 points, 9.4 boards, 2.4 blocks, 1.5 steals and 3.1 assists.

“We were definitely hitting a mark where we were playing a lot of games in a lot of days, and trying to solidify that first place spot in the West and even overall,” Davis said “We were playing a lot of games, a lot of minutes, and it’s been more about letting everything rest and heal on its own.”

Davis has said he feels like the Lakers chances for a championship — what would be his first — is better following the restart.

Here is the Lakers schedule for the restart in Orlando, which features a primetime matchup on the opening night against the Clippers.

July 30 vs. Clippers, 9 p.m. ET, TNT

Aug. 1 vs. Raptors, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Aug. 3 vs. Jazz, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN

Aug. 5 vs. Thunder, 6:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Aug. 6 vs. Rockets, 9 p.m. ET, TNT

Aug. 8 vs. Pacers, 6 p.m. ET, TNT

Aug. 10 vs. Nuggets, 9 p.m. ET, TNT

Aug. 13 vs. Kings, TBD, N/A

READ NEXT: Analyst Backs Case Keenum for Browns QB Job