JR Smith Gets Surprisingly Honest About LeBron James, Talks ‘Short Fuse’

LeBron James has always been the best player on his team so it’s rare that anybody can keep him in check. However, JR Smith seems to be one of the few guys who can do it. Since joining the Los Angeles Lakers, Smith has been refreshingly honest about his superstar teammate.

It’s no secret that James can get made at his teammates from time to time. Speaking to the media on Friday, Smith gave some unique insight into how James has matured over the years:

I’d say more than anything he’s more patient now. I think when he was younger, he had that more of a shorter fuse with things I would say. Now, whether it be a good thing or a bad thing, he has changed his work ethic. I just think he’s more relatable and easier to get along with. Before, he was always so focused on his drive and winning and stuff like that, but I feel like that pressure is kind of off his shoulders, and he can just be him. He doesn’t have to orchestrate the offense or the defense or what somebody did wrong. He can let the coaches do their job. I think that a true testament to him growing. I watch interviews and stuff when people say he’s “not coachable” because he knows so much about the game, but he’s probably the most coachable person out there. More than anything I think he’s just so much more patient and his delivery and how he goes about the process of the game if he sees something he doesn’t like, of course, he’s going to say something, but I think he gives people more of a chance and opportunity to voice their opinion and do their job.

James has been seen as a transcendent basketball player since he was really young so it makes sense why he may have felt a lot more pressure in previous years. Based on everything that’s come out of the bubble, it sounds like he’s been very laid back. There’s no doubt his attitude has been a big part why the Lakers’ team chemistry has been so strong.

Final 3:39 of Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals | Cavaliers vs WarriorsWe flashback to the final 3 minutes and 39 seconds of Game 7 of the NBA Finals where 2 of the best plays in NBA History transpired! About the NBA: The NBA is the premier professional basketball league in the United States and Canada. The league is truly global, with games and programming in 215 countries and territories in 47 languages, as well as NBA rosters at the start of the 2016-17 season featuring a record 113 international players from a record 41 countries and territories. For the 2016-17 season, each of the league's 30 teams will play 82 regular-season games, followed by a postseason for those that qualify. The NBA consists of the following teams: Atlanta Hawks; Boston Celtics; Brooklyn Nets; Charlotte Hornets; Chicago Bulls; Cleveland Cavaliers; Dallas Mavericks; Denver Nuggets; Detroit Pistons; Golden State Warriors; Houston Rockets; Indiana Pacers; Los Angeles Clippers; Los Angeles Lakers; Memphis Grizzlies; Miami Heat; Milwaukee Bucks; Minnesota Timberwolves; New Orleans Pelicans; New York Knicks; Oklahoma City Thunder; Orlando Magic; Philadelphia 76ers; Phoenix Suns; Portland Trail Blazers; Sacramento Kings; San Antonio Spurs; Toronto Raptors; Utah Jazz; Washington Wizards. The NBA offers real time access to live regular season NBA games with a subscription to NBA LEAGUE PASS, available globally for TV, broadband, and mobile. Real-time Stats, Scores, Highlights and more are available to fans on web and mobile with the NBA App. For more information, as well as all the latest NBA news and highlights, log onto the league's official website at http://www.NBA.com Subscribe on YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/nba Subscribe to NBA LEAGUE PASS http://www.nba.com/leaguepass Download NBA Game Time http://www.nba.com/mobile Like us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/nba Follow us on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/nba Follow us on Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/nba Follow us on Tumblr http://nba.tumblr.com Shop for NBA Gear: http://store.nba.com 2016-12-24T20:00:02Z

Frank Vogel Praises Smith & Dion Waiters

Given the circumstances and how long it has been since they played, it’s hard to know what kind of roles Smith and Dion Waiters will have with the Lakers during the NBA reboot. It might take some time for them to shake off the rust but head coach Frank Vogel seems really happy with what the two men bring.

“They both bring toughness and sway,” Vogel said of Smith and Waiters. “Those guys are killers. They go after it with great competitive spirit, and they have the talent to back it up and be highly productive on the court. They’ve proven that throughout their careers.

“They’re being asked to come into an already strong locker room where our chemistry has been a strength of ours this year and to fit in and contribute in a positive way.”

The Lakers have lost a couple of key contributors already and injuries are bound to happen at some pint. The team could end up having to rely on Waiters and/or Smith at some point.

Follow the Heavy on Lakers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Lakers Are All About Winning

The Lakers have a lot of personality and big names on the roster, but according to Smith, the team is very focused on one goal right now.

#Lakers' JR Smith says that "egos" have been checked at the door on this team. This team is all "about winning" — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) July 17, 2020

It’s no surprise Los Angeles remains focused. The Lakers are a franchise that’s always been about winning. They also have players like Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard, who have spent years being stars in the NBA but haven’t won a championship. This a big opportunity for the team and players. It’s clear that they don’t want to squander it.

READ NEXT: Did Troy Daniels Throw Shade at Lakers’ Anthony Davis?

