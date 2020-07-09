Lakers’ LeBron James Shares Bittersweet Message as He Heads to Bubble

Some NBA players have already made their way to the bubble but Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has lagged behind. However, he announced on Twitter that he’s officially heading to Orlando. While it’s exciting to almost have basketball back, James brought up a sobering reminder of some of the sacrifices players and coaches will have to make.

Just left the crib to head to the bubble. Shit felt like I’m headed to do a bid man! Fr. Hated to leave the #JamesGang👑. — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 9, 2020

James has probably been able to spend more time with his family over the last few months than he’s ever been able to. He’s leaving them and won’t be seeing a lot of the “James Gang” for the next few months if the Lakers make it to the NBA Finals. It’s certainly a bittersweet moment for the superstar but he was one of the biggest proponents of continuing the season. With only so many years left in his basketball career, James is hoping to earn his fourth championship.

James the 10th Best Player Ever?

The debate of whether or not James is the best player ever has been waging on for years and will probably go on for a very long time. Many believe that either James or Michael Jordan are the best player of all time. While there’s disagreement about who’s number one, a lot of people seem to think that those two players are one and two.

However, there is a contingent of people who don’t think James is even close. Former NBA player turned analyst Kenny Smith barely has him in his top 10.

“LeBron James is in my top 10, but he’s 10 possibly,” Smith said on the Load Management podcast. “It’s so much easier to score now that it makes it hard to judge guys’ ability. It’s so easy to score. I was a good scorer. I wasn’t even a great scorer. I averaged 17 points per game. In that year, I probably would’ve averaged 26 or 25. But for me, it’s my opinion, he’s not in the top five of all-time.”

What Smith failed to mention is while the game is less physical, players are much more athletic and skilled these days. Also, James is built like a tank. He would’ve been just as good in the previous era of the NBA, maybe even better. Time will probably help James’ legacy.

Lakers Ready for Title Run?

Now that the team is headed to Orlando, there will be no more talk of James setting up private practices or of the Lakers playing secret games in a Bel-Air mansion. Everybody is on an even playing ground.

The Lakers seem as hungry as ever and should be prepared for the grind of finishing this season. Between Rajon Rondo looking jacked, Anthony Davis and Kyle Kuzma being healthy and James having fresh legs, the purple and gold should be considered among the favorites to win the championship.

The team has a clear goal in mind and it’s hard to know if James will ever have this good of a shot to win another title. There’s a lot at stake for the Lakers and they should show up ready to play.

