Shirtless Photo of Lakers Star LeBron James Inspires Viral Reaction

LeBron James is 35 years old and in the 17th year of his career, but you’d never know by the way the Los Angeles Lakers superstar looks.

James posted a shirtless photo of him flexing at practice on Saturday, with the hashtags on the post serving at his typical warnings for the rest of the NBA and all who stand in his way of a fourth NBA title.

“Year 17 and Still At It! Lets Go!!#RevengeSeasonContinuesSoon #ThekidfromAKRON #WashedKing #KingMe #PlatiumBeardShii.”

The post drew a reaction from the sports world and beyond, from Neymar to DJ Khaled.

“LeKimbo James,” one commenter wrote.

“MVP,” chimed in Spurs guard Dejounte Murray.

Frank Vogel Explains Why LeBron James is the NBA MVP

Before the season was put on hold, James led the Lakers to the top of the Western Conference and adapted his game to exactly what the team needed. James has averaged 34.9 minutes per game, 25.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and a league-leading 10.6 assists, pulling himself into the MVP conversation.

His head coach Frank Vogel back him for the award while speaking to reporters on Saturday.

“I do believe that he should be the MVP this year,” Vogel said after practice on Saturday per SB Nation. “I believe he should be the MVP, and I believe Anthony Davis should be the Defensive Player of the Year. I hope those awards go to our two players. That’s not to take anything away from some of the other candidate, but what LeBron means to our team — even before the season season begins, when the roster is being put together, with a number of guys that are on the Lakers because LeBron James is here and want to play with him … I think it starts there.

“Then obviously, you know what he’s able to do on the basketball court: orchestrating the offense, leading the league in assists, and really setting the tone on the defensive end. We’re the third-best defense in the NBA, best in the West, and a lot of that comes from his commitment this season, which has been been greater than the last few years, from what I’m told. That has really set us apart in terms of being the best record currently in the Western Conference. And like I said, I’m hopeful those two awards go to those two players.”

LeBron James Focused on Winning Title

The award would be James’ fifth MVP, but first since 2013. He won the award in 2009, ’10, ’12 and ’13. Here are the full odds for MVP, per Odds Shark, which has Giannis Antetokounmpo as a huge favorite.

Giannis Antetokounmpo -3500

LeBron James +650

James Harden +5000

Luka Doncic +5000

Anthony Davis +8000

Damian Lillard +8000

Nikola Jokic +8000

Kawhi Leonard +10000

Russell Westbrook +10000

But James is not focused on the MVP. What he wants is a championship, which would be his fourth with a third different team. He previously won titles with the Heat and Cavaliers.

The Lakers are the favorite at +240 to win the title, according to VegasInsider.com. The Bucks are close behind at +250.

