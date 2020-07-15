Lakers Star LeBron James Finds Unique Way to Bond With Teammates

LeBron James wants to make one thing clear to his Los Angeles Lakers teammates about living in the NBA bubble in Orlando — they’re in this together.

There was much speculation about how a superstar of LeBron James’ caliber would handle living in the bubble, considering how he lives his everyday life with private chefs, a security and many other luxuries that some players might not be used to. After all, the four-time MVP and three-time NBA champion is not only one of the biggest stars in basketball, but all of sports.

However, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports and TNT gave some insight on how James is trying to relate and bond with his teammates.

“LeBron is switching things up. On the campus, he’s doing things a little bit differently. Sources told me he has not brought along his personal chef, his person masseuse, nor has he brought over his extended security team. He wants to make sure he’s going through all the rigors as his teammates living on this campus, to make sure he’s blending in and going through all the things they’re experiencing.

“LeBron James was clearly trying to send a message that ‘we’re all in this together.’ And that is one of his forms of trying to show that he’s out there with them doing the same thing that they’re doing. And he’s eating the same exact food.”

An example of that came a few nights ago when a clip of Anthony Davis and James playing NBA2K with Lakers guard Quinn Cook went viral.

JR Smith Jokes About LeBron James After Arriving

Shortly after arriving in the bubble, JR Smith — the newest Lakers and former LeBron James teammate — had some jokes after his room came without sheets.

“Bruh — they didn’t do that bruh. They didn’t do that,” Smith says in the expletive-laden video as he shows off a blanket with an NBA logo. “Look at the blanket bruh. What the [expletive]. I know Bron ain’t got this. Bron and AD, these [expletive] 6-foot-12. I know they aren’t using this little [expletive] blanket. Ya’ll got to chill. I got to chill.”

LeBron James Has One Goal for Bubble

James is in his 17th NBA season, but sure hasn’t looked like it. At the time of the stoppage, James was averaging 34.9 minutes per games, 25.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and a league-leading 10.6 assists, pulling himself into the MVP conversation.

Now with the season on the verge of a restart, James is locked in as he seeks his fourth NBA title. However, he’ll also continue to be a catalyst for change with the spotlight on the courts in Orlando.

“I’m here for one goal and one goal only,” James told reporters in his first press conference since arriving in the Disney World bubble. “That’s to win a championship. And to get better every single day. That’s my mindset. My mindset is to do that on the floor. My mindset off the floor is to continue to give education, continue to give guidance to my communities and communities around the world, in the inner city about how important our voice is, how important we are, and creating change.

“That is my main focus. I’m here to do nothing else besides play the game at high level, bring a championship back to L.A. hopefully and also continue to push the envelope with creating change for my people.”

