Lakers Provide Important Update on Status of Rajon Rondo

The Los Angeles Lakers provided and update on the health of veteran guard Rajon Rondo on Thursday, revealing that he had successful surgery on his right thumb.

Rondo fractured his thumb on Sunday during practice and is expected to resume full basketball activities in six to eight weeks.

The timeline for Rajon Rondo’s return to full hoops activities remains 6 to 8 weeks after he, yesterday, had successful surgery on his fractured right thumb. Look for more secondary playmaking from Caruso/Cook in his absence, plus some sets for AD and Kuz. Waiters also an option. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) July 16, 2020

The Lakers start play on July 30 and the first round of the playoffs will begin on Aug. 17. It’s conceivable Rondo would be able to return for the second round if all goes right and the Lakers make it that far.

Lakers coach Frank Vogel on Rajon Rondo: "We expect Rajon to be a part of our playoff run. We’re looking at six to eight weeks puts us somewhere around the 1st to the 2nd round of the playoffs. We’re very confident he will be able to get back & be a major factor for us." — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) July 13, 2020

“What we have to understand about Rajon, losing Rajon is a huge loss for our team, but we expect Rajon to be a part of our playoff run,” Vogel said on a video conference call with reporters Monday. “We’re very confident that he’ll be able to get back and be a major factor for us in our playoff run.”

Rajon Rondo Expected to Take on ‘Coaching’ Role

Rondo was going to be a key cog for the Lakers in Orlando as the team seeks the franchise’s 17th NBA championship. Rondo has averaged 20.5 minutes per game this season — the lowest of his career. However, he’s found a way to be a contributor with 7.1 points, five assists and three rebounds per game.

Now sidelined, Vogel is planning to offer Rondo a unique role within the team so they can still utilize his high basketball IQ.

“We’ve been doing a lot with our outside-the-bubble staff, coaches, video guys,” Vogel said, per ESPN. “[Such as] Kurt Rambis being able to observe practice over Zoom, be a part of coaching staff meetings over Zoom. I will definitely offer that type of insight or participation to Rajon if that’s something he’s interested in.”

Rondo posted a clip to his Instagram on Thursday watching the Lakers practice on a laptop, so it’s conceivable he’s already gone to work on refining his coaching chops.

Rondo watching the team’s practice on his laptop: pic.twitter.com/612KmxlhZL — The Lakers Review (@TheLakersReview) July 16, 2020

Lakers ‘Next Man Up’ Mentality Tested

Rondo is the second guard the Lakers have lost for the restart, with starter Avery Bradley opting out to stay home with his family.

While it will be a full team-effort to replace the near 45 minutes in the rotation of the two, Vogel expects to rely on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in the starting lineup.

“Kentavious Caldwell-Pope did a phenomenal job when Avery was injured,” Vogel said this week. “That’s really where I’m at in terms of what the starting lineup is going to look like, with him being in that slot. Obviously we’ll see how things go throughout practice, and other guys will have opportunities.”

The Lakers bench players — like Alex Caruso, Quinn Cook and even Dion Waiters — are bracing for more of a role as well.

“Yeah, obviously with Rondo gone, there are minutes to be had. We’re going to miss his experience and his playmaking, his ability to get guys shots,” Caruso said during a Q&A with Anthony Slater of The Athletic.” So guys like me and Quinn [Cook] and JR [Smith] and Dion [Waiters] are going to have to be ready to fill more minutes. Maybe [Kentavious Caldwell-Pope] and Danny [Green] stretch out a few.”

