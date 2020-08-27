Lakers & Clippers Come to Decision on Canceling NBA Season: Report

After the Milwaukee Bucks’ decision to boycott their Wednesday playoff game against the Orlando Magic over the shooting of Jacob Blake by the police, the status of the NBA season has been left up in the air. According to multiple reports, players who are still in the bubble have held a meeting on how they’d like to proceed and there doesn’t appear to be solidarity. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers are the only two teams to vote against starting the season back up.

Sources: The Lakers and Clippers have voted to boycott the NBA season. Most other teams voted to continue. LeBron James has exited the meeting. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 27, 2020

Considering both teams are two of the favorites to win the championship, this is a major development. Charania went to state that Lakers star LeBron James wants owners to do more and that every other team left in the bubble wants to keep playing.

Sources: Every team besides Lakers and Clippers voted to continue playing. LeBron James said in meeting he want owners to be more involved/take action. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 27, 2020

While there are plenty of teams left to finish up the playoffs, Miami Heat veteran Udonis Haslem pointed out that it’s hard to continue the season without the Los Angeles teams.

Sources: Miami's Udonis Haslem spoke and essentially told everyone in room that — without Lakers and Clippers, how will season continue? LeBron James walked out. Rest of Lakers and Clippers exited behind him. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 27, 2020

The Meeting Reportedly Ended ‘Ugly’

This undoubtedly a major moment for the NBA and the world is watching. It is understandable why tensions would be high with players. According to David Aldridge, the meeting ended on an “ugly” note.

Told the players’ meeting ended "ugly," per a source, with uncertainty about what will happen tomorrow. The union will be present at the special Board of Governors meeting, per a source. — David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc) August 27, 2020

Being that the NBA is in the midst of the playoffs, this a situation that will need to be resolved quickly. Players have been stuck in a bubble for months now and some are likely eager to get home. Everything is happening very fast and there will be a chance for cooler heads to prevail. Regardless, the league has a lot to figure out and not a lot of time to do it.

Will Season Be Canceled?

The status of the NBA season seems dire but it’s not canceled yet. Per Adrian Wojnarowski, the vote the Lakers and Clippers made wasn’t a binding move.

The Clippers and Lakers voting on perhaps not continuing with the season was considered more of a polling, than a final vote, sources tell ESPN. The resumption of the playoffs remains still up in the air. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 27, 2020

A lot would probably need to change for both teams to come to a different decision but it’s certainly possible. LeBron was one of the biggest advocates for continuing the season and both teams have made a lot of sacrifices to keep playing.

It appears more conversations are going to be had so not all is lost but it’s seeming more real than ever that the season will get canceled.

Anthony Davis Wants Justice

Anthony Davis hasn’t always been the most outspoken player compared to his teammates but even he decided to speak out on the situation in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

“We want justice for Jacob Blake,” Davis said. “The good thing is that he is stable and survived but … it’s unacceptable … We’re continuing to talk and try to find justice for him and everyone else whose been a victim. For us, it’s continuing to push the envelope on every situation on social justice, and it doesn’t stop.”

Games during the NBA bubble have featured a lot of messaging surrounding social justice. However, it’s clear the players don’t think that it’s doing enough. This is the biggest move players have ever made in an effort to fight for social justice.

