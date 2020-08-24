Jacob Blake Named as Man Shot in Kenosha, Wisconsin Police Shooting

Jacob Blake was named by Wisconsin’s governor as the man who was shot and seriously wounded by a Kenosha police officer, a graphic scene that was captured on a video in which it appears the officer shot at Blake seven times toward his back.

Governor Tony Evers released the injured man’s name, writing on Twitter, “Tonight, Jacob Blake was shot in the back multiple times, in broad daylight, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Kathy and I join his family, friends, and neighbors in hoping earnestly that he will not succumb to his injuries. While we do not have all of the details yet, what we know for certain is that he is not the first Black man or person to have been shot or injured or mercilessly killed at the hands of individuals in law enforcement in our state or our country.”

The Wisconsin, police officer fired seven shots that appeared directed at extremely close range into a man’s back as the man bent into a car, a very disturbing video shows. The August 23 video captures the sound of seven gunshots. It appears that the officer opens fire while holding the back of the man’s shirt. The man is in serious condition. You can watch the video below, but it is graphic.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Graphic Video Captured the Shooting

A former Kenosha alderman, Kevin Mathewson, was one of those who shared the video on Facebook. Be forewarned that it’s a very disturbing video. You can watch it here. “Kenosha Police Shooting man 7 times in back,” he wrote. “Why the f*ck you shoot him that many times?” a man shouts at the officer in the video. A woman named Telicia Phillips appears to have first posted the videos. Heavy has reached out to her for comment.

Here’s a longer video:

Here is a screenshot from the video. The video shows three officers standing with the man before he walks away from them. Then, an officer with gun drawn follows the man to the driver’s side of his car. There are multiple people in the area. A second officer is right behind him. The man, who is Black, gets in the car. The officer, who appears to be white, at least from a distance, then appears to shoot multiple times into the door at the man’s back. The officer who fires appears to be grabbing the man’s white shirt while firing, and it doesn’t look like the man turned to face the officer. A second officer has his gun drawn, but it’s not clear if he also fires.

2. The Shooting Occurred in Front of Jacob Blake’s Children, Reports Say

A photo shared by WISN-TV showed Blake with multiple children.

According to the Kenosha News, the shooting occurred in front of the man’s children.

Governor Evers’ statement on Twitter continued, “We stand with all those who have and continue to demand justice, equity, and accountability for Black lives in our country—lives like those of George Floyd, of Breonna Taylor, Tony Robinson, Dontre Hamilton, Ernest Lacy, and Sylville Smith. And we stand against excessive use of force and immediate escalation when engaging with Black Wisconsinites. I have said all along that although we must offer our empathy, equally important is our action. In the coming days, we will demand just that of elected officials in our state who have failed to recognize the racism in our state and our country for far too long.”

3. Police Say They Were Dispatched to a Domestic Incident & Then an Officer-Involved Shooting

According to Wisconsin Circuit Court Access online records, a Jacob S. Blake, same age and with an address in the same exact block where the shooting occurred, had a warrant issued for him on July 7 on pending accusations of misdemeanor criminal trespass to a dwelling with domestic abuse as a modifier; felony third-degree sexual assault with domestic abuse as a modifier; and misdemeanor disorderly conduct with domestic abuse as a modifier.

Here’s the full statement released by Kenosha police:

At 5:11 p.m. Kenosha Police Officers were sent to the 2800 block of 40th Street for a domestic incident and were involved in an officer involved shooting. Officers provided immediate aid to the person. The person was transported via Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital, Milwaukee. The person is in serious condition. Kenosha Sheriff’s Department and Wisconsin State Patrol were requested immediately so that the scene could be turned over to an agency, other than Kenosha Police. The Wisconsin Department of Justice (D.O.J.), Division of Criminal Investigation (D.C.I.) will be investigating this officer involved shooting. Further media releases will come directly from D.C.I. Inquiries should be directed to dojcommunications@doj.state.wi.us

4. Unrest Is Growing in the Southeastern Wisconsin City

Outrage is erupting in the southeastern Wisconsin community, which is located in between Milwaukee and Chicago.

There were reports that an officer was knocked out with a brick.

The injured man then is seen lying on the ground surrounded by four officers who appear to be giving him aid.

Other videos emerged showing growing unrest at the scene.

5. Neighbors Said Blake Was Trying to Break Up a Fight

According to the Kenosha News, neighbors said “police tasered and then shot a man several times.” The man and officers were not identified.

The Kenosha News reported that neighbors said the man was “trying to break up a fight between two women.”

The unrest in the streets was growing on the evening of August 23.