Lakers Considered Trading for Other Star Before Landing Anthony Davis

Through just one season with the team, Anthony Davis feels like he was always supposed to be a Los Angeles Laker. While the fit has been perfect, he almost wasn’t the team’s big addition of last offseason. The New Orleans Pelicans didn’t want to do business with the Lakers so it made landing the superstar big man more difficult.

That led to the team turning their sights towards Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard, according to Sam Amick of The Athletic:

A source with knowledge of Lillard’s situation said there was Lakers interest in a superstar pairing with Lillard and LeBron James before the Davis deal went down in June 2019. What’s more, the source said there was a Brooklyn Nets scenario that never evolved which could have paired Kevin Durant with Lillard last summer if only he’d shown any interest (this was before Kyrie Irving’s inclusion had truly crystallized). Of course some of the game’s biggest stars, and/or the power brokers tied to them, have inquired about the possibility of Lillard pushing his way out to come join them.

This isn’t the first time Lillard to the Lakers has been talked as a possibility but debunked those rumors. While it’s no surprise Los Angeles would want him, it remains to be seen if he has any interest in playing there.

Any Chance Lillard Tries to Leave Blazers?

There probably isn’t a team in the NBA that wouldn’t pay a lot to land Lillard. He proved in the seeding games that he’s one of the most dominant offensive forces in the league. Put him on any of the top teams and they should instantly be title contenders. However, there’s been no indication that he’s interested in leaving Portland.

Lillard is very loyal to the team that drafted him and he seems determined to bring them a title. Unfortunately, they have struggled in the playoffs once again. It’s not that he’s not clutch or can’t win big games, he just doesn’t have the talent around him and can’t do everything himself. At a certain point, he’s going to have to decide if he values loyalty over championships.

Damian Lillard's Top 30 | Career PlaysTo celebrate Damian Lillard's birthday, look back on his TOP 30 career plays! #NBABDAY Subscribe to the NBA: https://on.nba.com/2JX5gSN Full Game Highlights Playlist: https://on.nba.com/2rjGMge For news, stories, highlights and more, go to our official website at https://nba_webonly.app.link/nbasite Get NBA LEAGUE PASS: https://nba.app.link/nbaleaguepass5 2020-07-15T16:00:09Z

Follow the Heavy on Lakers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

What Would It Take for Lillard to Make a Change?

As of now, it doesn’t appear Lillard plans to leave. He recently called out Paul George for bouncing from team to team to try and win a title without doing it the hard way. He’d look like a big hypocrite if he jumped ship right now. That probably takes Lillard off the table for at least this offseason.

It’s hard to imagine Lillard in another uniform but it’s not impossible. Even Lakers legend Kobe Bryant tried to get traded at one point. While that never happened, it does prove that there is a limit to loyalty. Lillard is already in his 30s and has dealt with injuries. He only has so much time left as one of the NBA’s elites. If the Blazers get knocked out of the first round of the playoffs next year or don’t even make it, it’s very possible the superstar starts thinking about making a change.

READ NEXT: All-Star Guard Expected to Hit Trade Market, Lakers to Pursue: Report



Follow Austin Boyd on Twitter: @austincjboyd