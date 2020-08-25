Blazers Reveal Damian Lillard’s Injury Status for Game 5 vs. Lakers

Just when it was looking like these couldn’t get much worse for the Portland Trail Blazers, they drop potentially their most devastating news of the year. According to the team, star guard Damian Lillard sprained his knee and won’t be able to play in Game 5 versus the Los Angeles Lakers.

The results of a second MRI confirm Damian Lillard with a right knee sprain. Lillard is listed as out for Game 5. — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) August 25, 2020

This comes shortly after Lillard was able to play through a dislocated finger he suffered in Game 2. He’s been battling ever since the Blazers got into the bubble and even won the MVP award for the seeding games. Lillard has put together one of the most impressive runs in NBA history. Unless a miracle happens, it looks like that run will come to an end.

Lillard is the type of player who can play through the pain so the knee sprain must be pretty bad if he can’t tough it out.

What This Means for Lakers-Blazers Series

Unfortunately for the Blazers, their title hopes were already fading before Lillard got injured and now they’re all but dead. After an impressive performance in Game 1, Portland doesn’t look like they even belong on the same court as the Lakers. Even when Lillard was healthy in Game 2, Los Angeles was blowing them out.

The Blazers do have enough talent to upset a Lakers team that might take it easy with a 3-1 lead and no Lillard to worry about. Carmelo Anthony could turn back the clock and CJ McCollum is capable of having a big game. However, it’s hard to imagine that happens. The Lakers are just too good and it’s clear Portland doesn’t have an answer for LeBron James or Anthony Davis.

