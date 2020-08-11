Dwyane Wade Trolls LeBron James, Lakers Star Has Hilarious Reaction

The Los Angeles Lakers had an important game on Monday against the Denver Nuggets but before the game, LeBron James‘ outfit was making headlines. He showed up to the game with his shirt unbuttoned and chest exposed. Former teammate Dwyane Wade was on TNT’s pregame show and decided to poke some fun at LeBron.

The humidity in Orlando, Florida is no joke so you can’t fault LeBron for trying to wear something that’s a little easier to breathe in.

LeBron Reacts

After the Lakers pulled off a close win against the Nuggets, LeBron was shown the video of Wade trolling him and had a hilarious reaction.

“He needs to be outdoors now, I tell you that. He needs a little breeze going on, man. A little sweaty inside that studio. D-Wade is crazy, y’all crazy in that studio for sure,” LeBron said.

“You got me laughing man, I appreciate it,” LeBron added.

Bron's reaction to D-Wade's fit 😭 pic.twitter.com/ERvSDI0Wnx — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 11, 2020

The two men go way back so it’s not a surprise they’re poking fun at each other.

Follow the Heavy on Lakers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

LeBron Talks Playing Without Fans

While the Lakers haven’t always looked terrible during the seeding games, they certainly haven’t looked as good as they did before the suspension. They’ve gone 3-4 and three of those losses were blowouts while all three wins were pretty close games. LeBron recently spoke about how the new dynamic in the bubble is affecting the team’s play.

“I am getting more and more used to being out there. It’s a very weird dynamic. I haven’t played in an empty gym in a very, very long time,” James said Saturday. “It’s been a very long time since no one has been watching me play the game. I’m just trying to find that rhythm and lock in…

“I’m getting more and more comfortable playing in an empty gym. Just having the backdrop here is a lot different from playing in a high school gym or a college arena where you’re playing in the summer time, whatever the case may be. It’s very dark, extremely dark. You can literally hear a feather hit the ground. I’m just getting more and more comfortable playing with my game here in the bubble.”

The Lakers are very used to playing in front of large crowds so it’s definitely an adjustment for them. It’s clear that something is affecting their play. That lack of fans could be playing a role in why they’re struggling. Fortunately, they’ve had these seeding games to work out of the kinks. However, there’s only one game left before the playoffs. They don’t have a lot of time to figure things out going forward. If the Portland Trail Blazers are able to get the eighth seed, Los Angeles could have a tough fight on their hands. The Lakers still have enough talent on the roster to make a championship run, they just need to figure out the mental side of things. Eventually, the team will start making shots again. They just have to hope it happens sooner rather than later.

READ NEXT: Damian Lillard Suggests He Confronted Analyst for Hating on Lakers Star

