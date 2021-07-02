Alex Caruso’s Vacation Photos Go Viral as He Weighs Lakers’ Future

Alex Caruso has a big decision to make this offseason about his NBA future, but in the meantime, the Los Angeles Lakers guard is living his best life.

Caruso has posted photos with his feet up on a private jet and a boat, proof he’s using his time off wisely. One photo in particular of Caruso with his shades tilted down with the ocean behind him was meme-worthy, especially in light of his recent arrest for marijuana possession in Texas.

Caruso Free pic.twitter.com/uNYH9rfnQz — The Pettiest Laker Fan 🤫 (@ThePettiestLA) July 2, 2021

His teammate Kyle Kuzma reposted the photo, adding a goat emoji, meaning Caruso is the “Greatest of All Time,” which happens to be the nickname LeBron James calls him. Caruso explained the nickname last year.

“It’s funny,” Caruso said. “Every time it comes up, it’s funny. It has kind of lost its pop to me because everyone on the team says it now, but when it first started happening it was funny and it was a good laugh. Everyone still enjoys it and they’re still saying it.

“The outside world might be taking it in basketball terms but I think when my teammates say it, they’re just speaking to the kind of teammate I am and the kind of guy I am. I’m just another one of the guys who happens to be really good at basketball and don’t look like I should be.”

Alex Caruso Was Arrested Last Month in Texas

The “Bald Mamba” made headlines earlier this offseason after he was arrested in Texas and charged with marijuana possession.

Ramona Shelburne of ESPN reported that “Lieutenant Bobby Richardson of the Texas A&M Police Department told ESPN that around 2 p.m. local time, Caruso tried to board a flight, where TSA agents searched Caruso’s bags and found a herb grinder that contained marijuana.”

It appears Alex Caruso has been arrested for marijuana possession by Texas A&M University Police. pic.twitter.com/smztqTb2f3 — Ben Rohrbach (@brohrbach) June 23, 2021

Caruso‘s hometown is College Station, Texas, and he played college basketball at Texas A&M. He spent four years with the Aggies, finishing his career as the school’s all-time leader in assists and steals.

Caruso has not talked about the incident, but it drew quite the reaction from his superstar teammate LeBron James.

Alex Caruso Will Have Free Agent Suitors

Caruso is a pending unrestricted free agent and will more than likely land a significant pay raise this offseason. Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported Caruso could be due to land an annual salary of around $12 million annually as a free agent. Spotrac estimates that Caruso has made around $5.4 million in his three-year NBA career so far.

Caruso played a key role off the bench for the Lakers, averaging 6.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists last season in 21 minutes per game, garnering NBA All-Defensive Team votes with the Lakers finishing with the league’s top-ranked defense.

Caruso understands his viral celebrity likely would not happen in another market, but being a teammate of James and Anthony Davis in Los Angeles as part of a title contender allows certain opportunities.

“Anytime you play with those two, you have a realistic chance to win a championship. I know a lot of people around the league think they do,” Caruso said. “But it’s a realistic, attainable goal with those two guys on your team, so that’s always in the back of your mind.

“I understand different things happen in L.A. for certain reasons. I’m forever grateful for that, and we’ll see where everything lies.”

Caruso is living his best life right now, but we’ll see soon enough where the Bald Eagle lands next season.

