Nuggets Veteran Takes Shot at Anthony Davis During NBA Finals

The Denver Nuggets have their sights set on an NBA title but Bruce Brown still found some time to take a shot at Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis.

Brown and the Nuggets swept the Lakers in the Western Conference Finals behind two-time MVP Nikola Jokic, who averaged 27.8 points, 14.5 rebounds and 11.8 assists in the series.

The Lakers simply had no answer for Jokic, which Brown made sure to point out.

“He scores the ball so effortlessly,” Brown said of Jokic. “Whoever is guarding him. He had AD in shambles last round. AD didn’t know what to do. He’s one of the best players in the world and he’s showing it.”

Davis is regarded as one of the best defensive players in the league when he’s on his game but it’s hard to argue with Brown’s assessment. The Lakers tried different ways to slow down Jokic but he continued to have his way. Lakers star LeBron James said as much after the series wrapped up.

“I know how great he is,” James said. “There are certain guys in this league that play the game a certain way, a certain way that I like to play the game as well, and he’s one of them where you are always off balance when you are guarding a player like that because of his ability to score, rebound, shoot. He sees plays before they happen. There’s not many guys in our league like that.”

Jokic kept up his torrid postseason pace in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat, helping the Nuggets to a 104-93 win. He notched 27 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds in the victory.

Anthony Davis ‘Pillar’ for Lakers Going Forward

There were times in the postseason when Davis looked like one of the top players in the league. But a few masterpieces didn’t erase the fact that Davis wasn’t the consistent force that the Lakers needed when it mattered most.

Despite some of his shortcomings, the Lakers still have all the faith in the world in their star big man going forward.

“LeBron and AD as two pillars is, you know, to us an unmatched combination that will continue to lean into and build around,” Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka said in his end of season press conference. “Both incredibly high-character players that want to win (and) play the game the right way. We’re proud of that combination of superstars and want to continue to invest in that and invest in advancing the growth we had this year into next season.”

Lakers Face Roster Questions Going Forward

It was an interesting season for Davis and the Lakers, starting 2-10 but turned things around with a run to the Western Conference Finals. Davis played in 56 games, missing time with a foot injury. The Lakers season ended in a sweep but Davis feels like the team is trending in the right direction.

“Coming off a season of not making it to the playoffs and then coming back when we didn’t really have a chance and making it to the Western Conference Finals, we are definitely trending in the right direction,” Davis said. “We don’t know what the roster looks like next year, but I think the guys that came in in the second half of the season played well for us and also helped us into this situation.”

The Lakers do have some key decisions to make this offseason with their roster. But what the franchise is waiting on is a final call from James, who has been weighing retirement. However, he is expected to return for a 21st season in the NBA, which would allow the Lakers to keep their core of James and Davis intact.