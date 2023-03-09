Anthony Davis’ Children: Does the Lakers Star Have Kids?

Anthony Davis is notoriously private about his personal life, with his Instagram boasting few photos of his family, but the Los Angeles Lakers star has shared in a few interviews that he’s a family man.

Davis and his wife Marlen Davis have three children together, a daughter and two sons. Here’s what you need to know:

Anthony Davis & His Wife Marlen Davis Have 1 Daughter Named Nala & She’s Appeared With Him at a Few Public Events

Watch Anthony Davis’ Daughter Nala Do a Cute Impression of Bugs Bunny “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with Lakers superstar Anthony Davis at the premiere of “Space Jam: A New Legacy.” Along with dishing on his role opposite Lakers teammate LeBron James, Davis also introduced his daughter Nala, who did a cute impression of Bugs Bunny. Watch! “Space Jam: A New Legacy” hits theaters and streams on HBO… 2021-07-13T23:49:38Z

Davis and his now-wife Marlen Davis welcomed their first child together, a girl named Nala, on November 1, 2017. Nala Davis is the only one of the NBA star’s kids who’s featured on his Instagram, as he posted several photos of his daughter on her 4th birthday. “Happy 4th birthday to my pumpkin butt!!!! Love you girl!!!” he shared on Instagram on November 1, 2021.

Along with Davis’ birthday message to his daughter, he posted several photos showing the young girl, including one of her wearing a #3 Lakers shirt while holding a basketball.

Nala Davis also made a couple more public appearances with her father, including as his date at the premiere of “Space Jam: A New Legacy” in July 2021. She was also with Davis at one of his post-game interviews in May 2021.

Anthony Davis Has 2 Sons With His Wife Marlen Davis & He’s Mentioned Them a Couple of Times in Interviews

Davis made a few brief mentions of his kids in other interviews, including one in September 2022 when he confirmed that he and Marlen Davis have three children now, daughter Nala and two boys that he didn’t name.

The Lakers star first said they were expecting a son in a June 2021 interview, when he shared his plans for the off-season. Based on photos of Marlen Davis from the couple’s nuptials on September 18, 2021, it appears as though the couple welcomed their first son sometime before that date.

Davis showed his son to the public in March 2023 as he held him in his arms after a Lakers game and walked around the court with him.

The NBA star welcomed his third child with his wife, another boy, in the summer of 2022. He confirmed the news in an interview with Spectrum News in September 2022.

The Lakers’ power forward and center was asked about the highlight of his summer and he shared that it was welcoming a baby boy to the Davis family. He said their family was growing and joked that their three kids now outnumber him and his wife. That said, he acknowledged that it was “amazing” and described his children as a “blessing.”

While Davis’ wife and the mother of his children tends to avoid the spotlight and has kept her social media private, her Instagram bio seems to be paying tribute to her three children with the series of initials and hearts, “NAD, JAD, KAD.”

Anthony Davis Shares His 3 Kids With His Wife Marlen Davis, Who He Married in 2021

Davis and his children’s mother, Marlen Davis, have been together now for several years and officially tied the knot at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles on September 18, 2021. The mother of three tends to avoid the spotlight but there are several photos and videos of the couple celebrating their nuptials in front of a star-studded crowd.

One clip of the special day showed Davis and his new bride dancing together as the NBA star serenaded her. There were also several other videos circulating showing some of the celebrity guests like Adele and Davis’ Lakers teammate LeBron James dancing to the music.

It’s clear that family is important to Davis, who posted on Mother’s Day in 2021, “Happy Mother’s Day to these Queens!! Love y’all!!” His two photos accompanying the caption were one of his daughter Nala with his mother, Erainer Davis, and one of his now-wife Marlen Davis.