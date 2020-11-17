Anthony Davis on Lakers Offseason Moves: ‘I Don’t Have a Team’

Anthony Davis is taking free agency seriously — albeit it may just be a formality as he has made it clear he intends to return to the Los Angeles Lakers next season.

Davis was asked by Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports on the Posted Up Podcast for his reaction to the Lakers acquiring Dennis Schroder via trade and corrected Haynes when he said “your team,” obviously referring to the Lakers.

“I don’t have a team,” Davis told Haynes with a big grin. Haynes broke the news on Sunday that Davis would officially be opting out of his deal.

Anthony Davis on Schroder Acquisition: Great Pickup for Lakers

Davis did talk about the move for Schroder, although he did so as if he was not apart of the roster.

“It’s a great pickup with Schroder alongside LeBron and other guys if they decide to opt-in or whatever. I think it was a good pickup,” Davis said. “Can easily win Sixth Man of the Year any given year. Played great alongside CP and Shai. I think that he’s tough, he shot the ball well, he can get in the paint and find guys. He’s also very, very scrappy. It was a good pickup for the Los Angeles Lakers.”

As for his own free agency?

“All my free-agency questions go to my agent, Rich Paul,” Davis said.

Sure, Lakers fans would love to just hear that Davis is already all-in and officially addressing his return to the purple and gold. But it’s nothing new from the All-Star forward, who took the same stance after the Lakers won the title.

“I had a great time in L.A. this first year,” Davis said in October. “This has been nothing but joy, nothing but amazement. Over the next couple of months, we’ll figure it out. I mean, I’m not 100 percent sure, but that’s why my agent [Rich Paul] is who he is, and we’ll discuss it and figure it out.”

Anthony Davis Set to Return to Lakers

Davis opting out of his deal is nothing more than a formality and sources close to him have made sure to note that he fully intends to return to the Lakers to pursue back-to-back NBA titles.

Davis averaged 27.7 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.4 blocks per game during the Lakers title run, being named to the NBA First-Team with teammate LeBron James.

By opting out, Davis can get more money, security, and set himself up to become a free agent with 10 years of service, which will increase his maximum salary.

Anthony Davis Supports Other Stars Looking for Trades

Davis knows what it’s like to be a superstar in the NBA wanting a trade, having dealt with it in New Orleans before he was sent to the Lakers last offseason.

Davis backed fellow stars Russel Westbrook and James Harden when it came to recent rumors surround them wanting new homes and demanding trades.

“I just went through it not too long ago,” Davis said on Da Windy City podcast. “If a team trades a player now it’s all about business, it’s the business side of basketball. But when a player asks to leave or want to control their own destiny, then the player looks bad. I think the players are just gaining control of their careers back and doing what they want to do what’s best for them and their families. If someone gets mad at that who cares? I don’t.”

