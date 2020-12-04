Lakers Star Anthony Davis Gives Concerning Reason for Contract Length

Anthony Davis surprised most of the basketball world when he re-signed with the Los Angeles Lakers this week, not because he returned to suit up for the purple and gold, but by the length of the contract he signed.

Davis could have done a shorter deal and seemingly made more money, especially with the possibility of a supermax deal lurking after he amassed 10 years of service. The 27-year-old All-NBAer said that his injury history is what played a big role in his decision.

“I had to think about the reality of things too. I do have a history of injuries and a two-year deal, you have to bet on yourself,” Davis said. “I wanted to secure the most amount of years possible and be here long term with this team. I thought the five-year deal was best for me.

“It wasn’t a matter of whether I was coming back or not,” Davis added. “I think it was just more figuring out the contract length. But it was more so figuring out what’s best for me and my family, trying to figure out do I want to do a long-term deal, short term. I just figured this is the place I want to be. I don’t plan on going anywhere. And as you can see, I’ll be here for the next five years, so I just thought it was best for me to just go ahead and lock it in.”

Downfall of DeMarcus Cousins Could Have Affected Anthony Davis

Davis is good friends with DeMarcus Cousins, who was on the verge of a massive deal before tearing his Achilles in New Orleans when they were teammates. Cousins then suffered a quad injury with the Warriors the following year in the playoffs, and followed that up with a preseason ACL tear after inking a deal with the Lakers to team up with Davis again.

Since the 2019-19 season, Cousins has made just over $10 million and has struggled to find a roster spot. Since the injury in New Orleans, he’s played in just 38 games.

Cousins is now on a one-year minimum deal with the Rockets. Davis admitted last season he still has “what if” thoughts when it comes to their partnership in New Orleans.

“We can only imagine what we could have done,” Davis said, per Kyle Goon of the Orange County Register. “Me and him were definitely a force to reckon with. And having Jrue (Holiday) playing the way he was playing, and obviously Rondo leading the pack, it was something that we wish he could have stayed healthy and we could have made a run at something special.”

Anthony Davis Sticking With Jersey No. 3 Next Season

Davis will not change his number next season, sticking with the No. 3 he used last season. There was some scuttlebutt that he could take the No. 23 LeBron James has been wearing, as the two tried to change numbers last season but were not able to due to concerns from Nike.

A team spokesman told SB Nation that the No. 3 has grown on Davis and he doesn’t plan to swap.

