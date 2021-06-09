Lakers Star Anthony Davis Reveals Timeline for Re-Injured Groin

Anthony Davis risked his health in Game 6 against the Phoenix Suns, taking the court for the Los Angeles Lakers in an elimination game with a strained groin.

While Davisʻ time on the court was limited to just five minutes in the 113-100 loss, there should not be any long-term implications for the groin strain.

“I’m gonna talk to my trainer, Ish (Jon Ishop), and see what their plan is,” Davis said, per Silver Screen and Roll. “He’ll probably call me tomorrow and we’ll figure that out, but no I don’t (the exact timeline). They said before, when it first happened, that a 10-14 day injury is usually what it is with a Grade 1, so after tonight where I re-aggravated it, I don’t know if it will be another 14 (days) or whatever, but I’ll talk to him tomorrow and try to see what the plan is.”

Itʻs good news from Davis, but ultimately shows how reckless it was that he took the court. If the Lakers did manage to pick up the win and eventually advance, the eight-time All-Star forward would have missed a solid chunk of the teamʻs next series.

That being said, the Lakers did not advance and Davis now has a full offseason to get himself healthy. He and LeBron James both need it after the shortest offseason in league history following their title in the bubble. The Lakers have Davis locked up until 2025, so his health going forward is key to the franchise staying in contention year after year, especially with James approaching 40.

Anthony Davis Not Expected to Play For Team USA

Like James, Davis is not expected to suit up for Team USA this summer in Tokyo this summer, per Joe Vardon of The Athletic.

There are two other big names whose NBA team lost in the playoffs, perhaps you’ve heard of them? LeBron James and Anthony Davis are officially on vacation, after the Lakers lost in six games to Phoenix, but neither LeBron nor Davis is expected to play for Team USA due to their terrible seasons of injuries, according to a source close to both players.

With his injury issues this season, it makes sense that heʻd take some time away to be 100%.

James outright said he wouldnʻt play in Tokyo, opting instead to suit up for the “Toon Squad,” a reference to his movie Space Jam.

“Nah, I think I’m gonna play for the Tune Squad this summer instead of the Olympics,” James said. “I think that’s what my focus is on, is trying to beat the Monstars, or the Goon Squad, we call them now. I didn’t have much success vs. the Suns, so I am gearing my attention to the Goon Squad here in July.”

Anthony Davisʻ Train Questioned by Hall of Famers





Play



Video Video related to lakers star anthony davis reveals timeline for re-injured groin 2021-06-08T21:49:14-04:00

Davis has a growing reputation as being injury-prone, with the injuries this season only adding to that. Kevin Garnett was the latest to chime in.

“He has to go to another level with his body and training. Whatever he’s been doing in the last 10 years is not working,” Garnett said while on the Dan Patrick Show. “He should not be out of shape during the regular season. I don’t understand that one.”

Garnett has a point, with Davis only playing more than 70 games twice in his career. The Lakers will hope a full offseason will give Davis what he needs to be consistently on the court.

READ NEXT: Browns WR Odell Beckham Makes Commitment to Baker Mayfield