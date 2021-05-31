Lakers’ Anthony Davis Bashed Online Over Recent Injury

This could end up being a year that Anthony Davis hopes to forget about. The Los Angeles Lakers star just came off of his best year as a professional and won a championship. This year is a different story.

He missed months of the season due to a calf injury. He came back towards the end of the season and hasn’t been consistent on the court. Unfortunately, Davis has gotten injured again during the Lakers’ playoff run.

In the first half of Game 4 against the Phoenix Suns, he was forced to leave with what later was revealed to be a groin injury. He did not return. Davis is known for causing injury scares in many games but this one appears to be very serious. That didn’t stop fans on Twitter from taking shots at the big man for getting injured once again.

whichever Monstar steals Anthony Davis’ talent is going to be out 4-6 days at least. — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) May 30, 2021

*Defender makes minimal contact with Anthony Davis* Anthony Davis: pic.twitter.com/mMxYVUx0yx — PlayoffSo In The Building (@PrinceTattedHee) May 30, 2021

I'm confident there has been an Anthony Davis injury scare in every game I've watched of his — Dom2K☘📈 (@Dom_2k) May 30, 2021

How Anthony Davis needs to come on the court next game to prevent injury pic.twitter.com/ipbcM6QFuR — Eritrea’s own (@KingSenay) May 30, 2021

Anthony Davis lower body just isn’t strong as it needs to be for his frame. He’s constantly off balance, falls multiple times a game, lands awkwardly and hurts different parts of his leg every few weeks. Garnett was strong (lifting heavy) he had great control. — Ball Don't Stop (@balldontstop) May 30, 2021

Obviously, injuries are out of Davis’ control. He doesn’t want to get hurt so it’s not fair to take shots at him for it. If he has to miss significant time, the Lakers will be in serious trouble.

Davis’ Injury Status Remains Unclear

The fact that Davis couldn’t return to Sunday’s game was already a major cause for concern. After the game, head coach Frank Vogel didn’t have any new information. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Davis is “day-to-day” with a groin strain and his status for Game 5 is “unclear.”

While this update doesn’t offer much clarity, it’s a positive sign that he hasn’t been ruled out completely. However, “day-to-day” could mean a lot of things. The Lakers have a lot of tests they need to run to ensure the big man is healthy before they even think about letting him play.

LeBron James Needs to Carry Team

If Davis is set to miss multiple games, many would be ready to count out the Lakers against the Suns. However, people seem to forget that LeBron James is leading the team. Though he hasn’t looked like his normal self during the playoffs, that doesn’t mean he can’t flip the switch. The Lakers clearly have relied on Davis this series. They’ve won both games he played well and lost both games he didn’t. If Davis can’t play, LeBron has no choice but to turn on the gas. He wasn’t shy about that fact.

“For me, it’s putting our team in position to be successful,” LeBron said after Sunday’s loss. “It starts with my approach, my accountability, trickles down to everybody else. So, you know, these shoulders are built for a reason. If it takes for me to put some more on top of it, then so be it. Win, lose or draw, I’m ready for the challenge.”

LeBron is still the best player in the world but he’s not 100% healthy at the moment. He’s gotten better each game but has clearly been trying to take it a bit easier. He can no longer afford to take it easy. If the Lakers play a game with Davis, we’ll get a really good idea of how healthy LeBron really is.

