Did Lakers Star Anthony Davis Secretly Marry Girlfriend Marlen P?

The Los Angeles Lakers have the chance to clinch the 2020 NBA Championship Finals against the Miami Heat on October 9, and while much of the viewers’ focus will be on power forward Anthony Davis, fans can’t help but also wonder about his longtime girlfriend Marlen P., as there’s speculation that the two might’ve secretly tied the knot after they were rumored to be engaged in November 2019.

While Davis has been away from Marlen and their daughter Nala since entering the NBA bubble in July, the incredibly private couple might’ve shared an intimate wedding ceremony during quarantine. Even if the coronavirus pandemic didn’t put a pause on the NBA season and large gatherings, it’s highly unlikely that the media-shy duo would’ve publicized their wedding and/or invited a ton of guests.

In a twist of fate, quarantine precaution procedures might’ve actually helped Davis and Marlen keep their nuptials under wraps. And if they only invited family, the couple didn’t have to worry about guests posting pictures of the event on social media, which is what happened following Marlen’s baby shower in 2017.

One thing is for sure, you won’t get any hints of their marital status from either Davis’ of Marlen’s Instagram pages. While the Lakers star has 6.3 million followers on the social media site, perusers will only find photos of him and basketball-related pictures. Not once has the 27-year-old shared photos of his rumored wife or their daughter. When he discusses “family,” he’s sharing photos of his fellow teammates.

Davis has also used his social media to help raise over $1.3 million to help feed frontline workers amid coronavirus. As for Marlen, she keeps her Instagram page completely private. Perhaps, if the Lakers beat out the Heat, marking Davis’ first-ever NBA Championship win, fans will see the couple celebrating on the court afterward, and if the rumors are correct, maybe viewers will also see a big sparkler on her left hand.

Davis & Marlen P. Made Their First Public Appearance Together at Vanity Fair’s Oscar Party in February

When Davis arrived at Vanity Fair’s annual Academy Awards after-party with Marlen by his side, it was shocking to see that they stopped to take photos together on the red carpet photos. This was the first time the longtime couple posed together for the press, which added fuel to the rumors that two might’ve tied the knot.

With the number of high-profile events Davis must attend as the star of the Los Angeles Lakers, and the multitude of national prime-time games during which the camera pans to players’ families in the arena, it’s actually impressive that there are so few pictures of him and Marlen in the media.

Marlen P. Moved to Los Angeles With Davis When He Was Traded to the Lakers



Davis spent the first seven years of his career in New Orleans with the Pelicans after being selected No. 1 overall in the 2012 draft. When the Kentucky alum uprooted his life to join the Lakers in June 2019, a move described as “the single most important trade of an NBA veteran since the Lakers acquired Kareem Abdul-Jabbar from Milwaukee in 1975” by ESPN analyst Zach Lowe, Marlen and Nala moved to the west coast with him.

While the couple has been photographed by paparazzi with James and his wife on double dates, the NBA star has never personally shared any photos of his baby mama or child on social media, but in an interview with Sports Illustrated, it was clear that Marlen was a very important person in helping their family adjust to life in LA.

The 6’10 NBA star was in the midst of renovating his $7.5 million home out in Westlake Village, but because traffic is a nightmare traveling to and from the Staples Center in downtown LA, Marlen and Davis were looking for a new spot.

Marlen vented about Davis saying, “He’s like, ‘The house has got to have a court and a sauna and a gym….’ before Davis’ sports agent Rich Paul responds, “That’s easy. That’s most of the houses, when you’re spending the kind of money you guys want to spend anyway. I got it. Trust me.”

As reported by TMZ, Davis and Marlen are renting out a $14 million mansion in Bel-Air, which is much closer to the Staples Center. The 12,000 square-foot, 6-bedroom, 6-bathroom home includes a pool, personal gym, and a basketball court.

