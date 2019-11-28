Anthony Davis May Soon Propose to Girlfriend Marlen P.

Anthony Davis spent the first seven years of his career in New Orleans with the Pelicans after being selected No. 1 overall in the 2012 draft. But on Wednesday night, Davis is returning to the arena he once called home with his new team, the Los Angeles Lakers.

When Davis uprooted his life to move to play with the Lakers back in June, he didn’t travel alone. The 26-year-old moved to the West Coast with his longtime girlfriend Marlen P., and their young daughter, Nala. While Davis is incredibly private when it comes his personal life, and has never personally shared any photos of his baby mama or child on social media, in a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, it was clear that Marlen was a very important person in helping their family adjust to life in LA.

The 6’10 NBA star, who’s spent the past six summers in Los Angeles, is in the midst of renovating his $7.5 million home out in Westlake Village, but because traffic is a nightmare traveling to and from the Staples Center in downtown LA, Marlen and Davis are looking for a new spot, and the couple discussed their options with his sports agent, Rich Paul.

Marlen vented about Davis saying, “He’s like, ‘The house has got to have a court and a sauna and a gym….’ before Paul responds, “That’s easy. That’s most of the houses, when you’re spending the kind of money you guys want to spend anyway. I got it. Trust me.”

If Davis and Marlen are looking to buy a home together, which may be put on hold until after he tests out the free agency market in 2020, although Davis is widely expected to re-sign with the Lakers, it’s wondrous if the NBA star will soon pop the question to his longtime love. Even though she keeps a low profile, Marlen has a private Instagram account, and like Davis, stays away from the typical celebrity hotspots in Los Angeles, she continues to be a constant presence in his life.

In the meantime, as reported by TMZ, Davis and Marlen are renting out a $14 million mansion in Bel-Air, which is much closer to the Staples Center. The 12K square foot, 6-bedroom, 6-bathroom home, includes a pool, personal gym, and basketball court.

Davis’ Main Focus Right Now Remains On Basketball

While getting married may happen down the line, Davis made it clear that he arrived in LA to win a championship this season. In an interview with Haute Living earlier this month, “I want to be Player of the Year, MVP, in the Hall of Fame, the top of every list,” he admitted. “All the awards are definitely on my list.”

However, Davis also said that family will always be the most important thing in his life. “The greatest luxury in life is family. I think no matter what you go through, your family is always going to be there. You can get into it with them—argue with, complain, go through a low point in your life, have something great or something bad going on—they’re always going to be there. That’s why I’m big on family. No matter what I do or what I have, I know my family’s not going to change; they’re always going to be there for me. Even when we fuss and fight, I know I can always count on them.”

READ NEXT: Rye Dag Holmboe: Meet Helena Bonham Carter’s 32-Year-old Boyfriend