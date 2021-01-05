Lakers’ Anthony Davis Has Hilarious Reaction To Epic Interview Faux Pas

Even with the truncated NBA schedule, this will be a long season, especially for the Lakers, who got just a bit more of 10 weeks off between the end of the NBA Finals and the start of 2020-21. A little levity is a welcome thing, and Anthony Davis got some after the Lakers beat Memphis.

In his press conference, Davis was praising the play of Montrezl Harrell off the bench. Harrell had 16 points and nine rebounds, going 7-for-11 shooting from the field. He was also talking about his use of his floater shot in the lane, which a reporter implied was a new development.

“You didn’t see my floater all last year?” Davis said. “I’m like—what? I used to do it all the time. But, yeah, ,e and Trez just had an argument about who has the best floater as a big. You know, my floater is—I’ll bring it out more for you guys, but …”

Anthony Davis on whom between him and Montrezl Harrell has the best floater and then someone passes gas video courtesy of the @Lakers: pic.twitter.com/2qa7TDINmU — The Lakers Review (@TheLakersReview) January 4, 2021

And just then, Davis stopped as someone in the media crowd, apparently, let loose with a floater themselves. Yes, it was loudly audible flatulence, though it was unclear if it was organic and biological or the product of some kind of Whoopee cushion.

“Are you serious?” Davis asked, shocked, looking into the camera for reporters on the virtual call. “Did you guys hear that?”

Davis then began to laugh, spoke to a Lakers PR person and said, “That s***!”

Anthony Davis’ Inconsistent Start Continues for Lakers

It was good for Davis to get a hearty laugh in after a Lakers win because, for himself, Davis had a bit of struggle in the game. He was 6-for-15 shooting from the field, scoring 17 points, the fourth time in six games he has been held to 20 points or fewer this season.

For all of last season, including the playoffs, that happened just 19 times in 83 games for Davis. That’s just 22.8% of the games he has played. This year, it is happening in two-thirds fo the games he has played.

Davis had a slow start to the season and last week, coach Frank Vogel pointed the finger at himself.

“I think we didn’t do a good enough job making sure he was involved in the offense the first half,” Vogel said. “We just got to do a better job of that. A little better in the second half. Just one of those nights we were stuck in mud a little bit.”

Davis appeared to have a breakout against San Antonio, when he scored 34 points on 13-for-26 shooting, but he was back in the doldrums on Sunday.

Lakers Chemistry: ‘It’s a Great Vibe’

Back to the audible interruption in Davis’ press conference, the incident does highlight one thing that has been noticeable about this year’s Lakers—there is, already, very good chemistry forming, even among a group that includes five new players from last year’s champs.

There are pregame videos, there has been bonding between Harrell and Davis, veterans like Marc Gasol and Wes Matthews have fit in seamlessly—it bodes well a season that will be marked by an obviously difficult grind.

“It’s definitely a great feeling to have chemistry and the camaraderie that the guys have with one another already early in the season,” Harrell said, via the L.A. Times. “Honestly, the only thing I think that’s going to happen is that it’s going to continue to grow. Guys, it’s a great vibe. It’s a great energy around us, man.”

