Lakers’ Anthony Davis Gets Trolled in Disastrous Reddit AMA

Anthony Davis took some time out of his day to do an AMA — ask me anything — on Reddit on Tuesday and it did not go as planned for the Los Angeles Lakers superstar.

Davis was trolled relentlessly by the questions, leading him to only answer a handful of them before taking off and opting to stream Call of Duty on Twitch instead. Most of the questions were linked to a viral leaked video from his time at Kentucky.

The question-and-answer session was so disastrous that it led to a user blasting the NBA subreddit as a whole for their behavior in another post that ended up with more upvotes than the actual AMA.

“Seriously? A top 10 player in the league decides to give us the time of the day, and we repay him with all of those troll questions?” the post read. “The top 20 voted questions were all so out of pocket. I love my fair share of memes too, but this went way overboard.”

The mods of the NBA subreddit admitted in response that Davis was “set up to fail from the start.”

Anthony Davis Claims Kevin Durant Hardest to Guard

Before things ultimately went south, Davis did provide some interesting insight with his answers.

Davis was asked who the hardest player to guard in the NBA was and he answered Kevin Durant.

“[He’s] 6’11, can do it all from anywhere on the floor,” Davis said. “I’ve won some battles, he’s won some battles, but having to guard him is just tough.”

It should be noted that as part of the trolling effort, the question was later edited to say, “who is the best player in the NBA.” It was later removed by the moderators.

Davis also reflected on winning a championship with the Lakers last season inside of the bubble in Orlando.

“Winning it all with family there, and me just sitting back and reflecting on everything that happened that season, everything in my career, in like 15 seconds,” he wrote. “That’s the picture that floats around a lot with me sitting by the bench, just crying with all the emotion coming out.”

Another answer that drew some reaction was Davis choosing that he would rather have the ability to teleport than to fly or be invisible.

“I would choose the ability to teleport,” Davis responded. “It seems weird to be invisible and have no one notice you, and flying I don’t really care about. But being able to teleport and get point A to point B anywhere in the world would be the best for me. It would be even better if someone could hold onto me and we could teleport together.”

Anthony Davis Not Worried About Injury

Davis recently returned from a calf strain and Achilles tendinosis that kept him on the sideline for over two months. He had his best game since returning to the court on Monday in a win against the Denver Nuggets, scoring 25 points, snagging 7 rebounds and registering 3 blocks.

Davis said he’s starting to round into form and hasn’t worried about re-injuring his leg since coming back.

“I’m not worried about that at all,” Davis said, per Silver Screen & Roll. “I don’t think about it. Once I’m on the floor, I’m worried about getting wins. Not one time have I thought about it since I started playing. I think I’ve done enough in the past nine weeks to strengthen it to where I don’t have to think about it, and test it to where I don’t have to think about it. So now, it’s just going out there and focusing on the game of basketball and helping the team win.”

Davis will carry a heavier load down the final stretch of the regular season, with both LeBron James (ankle) and Dennis Schroder expected to miss significant time before the postseason begins.

