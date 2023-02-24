Lakers Star Anthony Davis Takes Shot at Russell Westbrook After Win

Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis appeared to throw a little shade Russell Westbrook’s way after beating the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night.

The Lakers steamrolled their way to a 124-111 victory against the Warriors in a game they had firm control of for the majority of the second half. The most interesting part of the win was that Davis and LeBron James didn’t play their usual dominant roles in the victory, combining for just 25 points.

But as Davis pointed out after the game, winning is fun, especially when you don’t have to sweat it out down the stretch.

“I think we just know where we are. We don’t have time to be upset or fight ourselves within. We just have to go out and win basketball. All we want to do is go out and have fun,” Davis said. “Us having fun is playing the right way, playing defense, making the right plays offensively. It leads to victories. When you’re winning basketball games, you know, it’s always fun and you can enjoy it.”

Many took the statement as a shot at former Lakers guard Russell Westbrook, who was dealt ahead of the trade deadline to the Utah Jazz after a very turbulent stay in LA. A clip of Westbrook urging the Lakers to “have fun” regardless of the result went viral earlier this season.

“Keep having fun bro. Be happy for the next man,” Westbrook said in the clip, which elicited an interesting look from James. “Win lose or draw, keep having fun bro.”

Westbrook Was ‘Vampire’ in Lakers Locker Room

Things were not good in the Lakers locker room before the break, with losses piling up along with some tension. Westbrook — who was making more than $46 million — appeared to be a large factor in the situation.

“As one source told me, you remove a vampire from the locker room,” ESPN’s Dave McMenamin said on ESPN’s “NBA Today” following the trade deadline. “That meaning, a vampire sucks the blood out of the locker room. Russell Westbrook moves on.”

The Lakers reworked their roster through trades, bringing in Rui Hacimura, Malik Beasley, D’Angelo Russell, Jared Vanderbilt, Mo Bamba and Davon Reed. Davis knows it will take some time for the new-look group to hit their full potential but they’ve won their two games together at full strength by an average of more than 20 points.

“We’re still figuring things out on the fly,” Davis said. “The past two games we’ve really looked good as a whole. I think we’ve got a complete team where we’re able to make a run.”

Anthony Davis Not Sure How Westbrook Will Fit With Clippers

Westbrook was promptly bought out by the Jazz following the trade and recently signed on with the Clippers. Davis didn’t sound too interested to discuss how he’ll fit with their Crypto.com rival earlier in the week.

“I know they got rid of John [Wall] and Reggie [Jackson], so it’s another point guard for them,” Davis said. “I’m not sure how T-Lue and the coaching staff will utilize him, but I’m pretty sure he’s happy to stay in L.A.”

Westbrook appeared to throw his own shade when being introduced by the Clippers, saying being “wanted” was a big reason he signed with them.

“That’s a huge part, man, for anybody, for any normal human being in any situation in the workplace,” Westbrook said. “A lot of teammates and people that want you here, it’s very important to me. I value that a lot.”

The Clippers and Lakers don’t play for a while, next facing off on April 5.