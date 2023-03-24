Lakers’ Austin Reaves Issues Expletive-Laced Statement on Anthony Davis

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves issued an expletive-laced statement on star big man Anthony Davis.

Reaves told Dave McMenamin of ESPN that Davis has “been a f***ing monster” this season for the Lakers.

“He’s been a f***ing monster,” Reaves said about Davis. “I don’t think he gets the credit he deserves as a basketball player. I think people see the games missed and knock him for that. Obviously, availability is a big thing, but like, as a basketball player, I feel like there’s not many people his height with the skill set that he has.”

Davis has appeared in 47 games this season. The eight-time All-Star is averaging 25.9 points, 12.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.0 blocks while shooting 55.9% from the field and 79.5% from the free-throw line. Davis is 17th in the NBA in points per game, second in rebounds per game and sixth in blocks per game. The Chicago native has 34 double-doubles.

“Obviously, my part in this has been huge,” Davis said. “Expectations of my performance and my leadership is high. Not only for myself, but for my team, my coaches, and the organization.”

Anthony Davis Has No Beef With LeBron James

Davis told McMenamin that he and LeBron James “have one of the best relationships I think in the NBA.” The two superstars have the same agent (Rich Paul of Klutch Sports Group).

“Me and Bron have one of the best relationships I think in the NBA as far as duos or teammates, regardless,” Davis said. “But they don’t see that. They don’t see the stuff we do off the court and time we hang out with each other. They see on-court stuff.”

Davis didn’t stand up on the bench and celebrate after James became the NBA’s all-time leading scorer against the Oklahoma City Thunder on February 7. After the Lakers lost to the Milwaukee Bucks on February 9, Davis said his body language during the team’s 133-130 loss to the Thunder had everything to do with his club’s struggles and nothing to do with James’ record-setting night.

The Brow reiterated to McMenamin that his negative body language was not related to James passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

“From the outside looking in, they don’t know,” Davis said. “It’s not for them to know seriously, but me and Bron are fine. You can tell when we had our moments, for sure. But I think it’s people just looking for a story.”

Anthony Davis: ‘I Love Playing for the Lakers’

Davis revealed to McMenamin that he loves playing for the Lakers. It sounds like the Kentucky product wants to retire with the purple and gold.

“I love being in L.A. My family loves it. I love playing for the Lakers,” Davis said. “When the time is up, honestly, I’m not sure the direction the team wants to go or who knows the conversation we’ll have. But when the time comes, we’ll sit down, have those conversations and go from there.”

Davis signed a five-year, $190 million contract with the Lakers in December 2020. The deal includes an early termination option in 2024 and will be fully up in 2025.